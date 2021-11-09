Four meetings scheduled to discuss how to spend Warren County stimulus money

QUEENSBURY — Four public meetings have been scheduled in November and December for discussion of how Warren County’s share of federal COVID-19 stimulus money will be used.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors has established an advisory committee made up of supervisors, county officials and community members that will review options for how $12.4 million in federal fund that the county will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act will be used.

The committee will in turn make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.

ARPA funding can be used to respond to the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus as well as address the economic devastation that came with it, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, and aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.

The committee will review the hundreds of suggestions made by residents and visitors through surveys conducted earlier this year.

The meetings will take place on Nov. 16 at 3 p.m.; Nov. 30 at 3 p.m.; Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.; and Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. All of them will take place at the Warren County Board of Supervisors room at the Warren County Municipal Center.

As part of the process, the committee will weigh the hundreds of suggestions made by residents and visitors through surveys conducted earlier this year.

“We are committed to using this money as best we can to benefit all of our Warren County residents, businesses and the visitors who come to our beautiful county,” said Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan, chairwoman of the ARPA Advisory Committee, in a news release. “We want to make sure the work we do is akin to planting perennials that will grow and have benefits for years to come.”

The public is invited to attend, and the meetings will also be livestreamed on Warren County’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/c/WarrenCountyNewYork.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber, who is also on the committee, encouraged people to participate.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our county to tackle some important initiatives, but more importantly, for our public to make their voices heard on what they want and what they desperately need from their local government as we recover together from this pandemic,” she said in a news release.

Other people sitting on the committee are Michael Bittel, president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce; Beth Gilles; director of the Lake Champlain Lake George Regional Planning Board; Ray Agnew, Glens Falls Hospital vice president; Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan; Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty; Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer; Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild; Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore; Warren County Planning Director Wayne Lamothe; and Warren County Deputy Planner Ethan Gaddy.

For more information on ARPA funding for Warren County, go to https://warrencountyny.gov/ARPA.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.