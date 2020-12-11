Four local schools go virtual till Christmas

Hadley-Luzerne

A new case at the elementary school led to the quarantine Friday of several staff and students.

“However, in following the department of health’s guidance, at this time, we feel that is safe to remain open for in-person instruction,” wrote Superintendent Beecher Baker. “That being said, we would like to remind all families, staff and students about the importance of staying vigilant by monitoring your health and symptoms, especially as the number of COVID-19 cases increase in our area. This is extremely important if we want to keep our students and staff in school, in-person, every day.”

He urged people to not come to school if they have any of the common coronavirus sypmtoms, including congestion or a runny nose.

“We encourage everyone to speak to their physician or a local health care provider about getting a COVID-19 test, should symptoms arise,” he wrote. “We would also like to remind families that our in-house Hudson Headwaters Health Facility can provide rapid, 15-minute testing, should you want to get your child(ren) tested.”

