Four hurt in two-vehicle crash near Warren County Municipal Center

QUEENSBURY — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near the Warren County Municipal Center in Queensbury.

The accident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 9 near Glen Lake Road.

Marcus Blair, 20, of Hudson Falls, was driving his 2019 Kia Forte north on Route 9 when he crossed the double solid yellow lines, police said. He struck a 2018 Ford Escape driven by 59-year-old Lake George resident Carious Jones, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Blair and Jones were transported by helicopter to Albany Medical Center for serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Two passengers in Jones’ vehicle, 62-year-old Susan Jones and a 1-year-old child, were transported to Glens Falls Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

No tickets have been issued as the incident is currently being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol Officer T.J. Morse is handling the investigation. He was assisted on scene by Queensbury Central Fire Department, West Glens Falls EMS, Lake George EMS and Bay Ridge EMS. West Glens Falls Fire and Bay Ridge Fire helped in setting up landing zones for a medical helicopter.

