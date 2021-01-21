Four hurt after minivan strikes fuel truck in Thurman

THURMAN — Four people were hurt on Thursday after a minivan struck a fuel delivery truck in Thurman.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a serious personal injury motor vehicle crash at about 10:50 a.m. on state Route 418. A minivan operated by Aaron R. Keith, 37, was traveling west on Route 418 when it struck a fuel delivery truck that was parked dispensing home heating oil to a residence, according to a news release.

One passenger of the minivan, 30-year-old Ashely M. Coulman, had life-threatening injuries and was transported to Glens Falls Hospital.

Kenneth S. Hayes, 47, was also transported to Glens Falls Hospital with serious injuries. Keith and a 4-year-old girl were transported to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the incident. At this time, alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor, according to police.

State Police, the Thurman and Warrensburg fire departments and North Warren, Warrensburg, Lake George and Johnsburg EMS agencies assisted at the scene.

