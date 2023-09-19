UPDATE, Tuesday Sept. 19: A 15-year-old girl and her 14-year-old friend have been found, unharmed, and they have been returned to their families, the Glens Falls Police Department is reporting.

They were found "in the vicinity" said police Lt. Seth French. He did not give any more details.

The police department Facebook page says: "The missing persons posted earlier have been located and are safe. We thank everyone for their help and assistance. We have removed the missing person flyers of the juveniles out of respect for theirs and their families privacy."

Jennifer Donnelly, mother of Aubrie, could not be reached for comment.

Original story:

15-year-old Aubrie Spencer went missing from her mother’s home in Glens Falls on Sept. 13, and her mother has not seen her since. Aubrie may be with a boy about 14-years old, her mother Jennifer Donnelly tells The Post-Star.

The family is worried about the state of Aubrie’s mental health and are therefore asking that people not approach Aubrie but call either the police or the family at 518-832-3374 or 518-742-6891.

Aubrie is about 5-feet-3-inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has multiple ear piercings, a nose piercing and a “distinctive” birth mark on her neck, her mother says.

The boy is about 5-feet-5-inches with a shock of bright red hair and is very skinny according to Aubrie’s mother and stepfather.

The family has posted fliers throughout Glens Falls and has posted on some social media sites including the popular What’s Going On Saratoga site. In that posting, her step-father Brian Blachut said that her ear-pod headphones “pinged” in that area.

However, her mother said, that Aubrie is familiar the Capital Region, so she could “be anywhere from Glens Falls to Albany is my best guess.”

She has been missing since Sept. 13 after leaving her mother’s home through a window at about 11:20 p.m., her mother said.

We will have updates as needed.