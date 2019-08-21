EASTON — Following National Weather Service predictions of severe weather on Wednesday, including thunderstorms, large hail, heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts, the Washington County Fair board of directors made the decision early in the day to close the fair to the public.
“This is the first time in several years that we have done this,” said Rebecca Breese, marketing and sponsorship coordinator. “The last time was a couple years ago for a hurricane. The safety of the fairgoers and exhibitors is most important.”
The week-long fair opened on Monday night and is scheduled to run through Sunday. But according to Breese, the events scheduled for Wednesday will not be rescheduled.
“In addition, the Adirondack Fiddlers will not be at the fair on Thursday,” she said.
Despite the closure, livestock shows will continue as scheduled on Wednesday, but they will not be open to the public.
“The animals are OK and they can remain in place,” Breese said, adding that if the afternoon weather is too severe, the livestock shows would also be canceled.
According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms are likely through the Wednesday afternoon and night, with heavy rain and isolated flash flooding expected.
Thursday’s weather, at this point, is a go for the fair and the doors will re-open on Thursday at 9 a.m.
“We’re really excited, the track will be running and please join us for the Vietnam veterans' ceremony on Thursday,” Breese said.
Because of the closure, Thursday will be both seniors day and veterans day with a reduced admission of $6 for seniors 62 and older and veterans with an ID.
Additionally, children 18 and younger will be admitted free on Thursday and carnival rides will cost one ticket less per ride, according to Breese.
“We look forward to seeing everyone at the fair on Thursday,” she said.
For more details on the fair visit https://www.washingtoncountyfair.com/come-to-the-fair or follow them on social media.
