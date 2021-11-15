Forum set for Tuesday on Salem school superintendent search

SALEM — The Salem Board of Education will hold a community forum on Tuesday to get the public’s input into the search for a new superintendent of schools.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the junior-senior high school.

The purpose of the forum is to gather input about the characteristics that the next superintendent should have. The information collected from the forum and a survey will be used by the school board to develop a candidate profile.

The district is looking for a new leader after the board mutually agreed to part ways with David Glover last July.

Mark Doody, retired superintendent from Hudson Falls, is serving as interim superintendent.

