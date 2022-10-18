Fort William Henry to honor veterans’ service and sacrifice at field of flags ceremony

LAKE GEORGE — Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, living and deceased, will be honored and remembered for their service and sacrifice at Fort William Henry on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11.

The public is invited.

The annual Field of Flags ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. A special salute will take place at 11 a.m., the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, when the agreement to end World War I was signed in 1918.

The front lawn of Fort William Henry will be decorated with hundreds of American flags, each placed in honor or memory of a veteran.

Families of veterans who would like to honor their loved ones are invited to submit their names to Anna Arkins at Fort William Henry who can be reached at annaa@fortwilliamhenry.com. Submissions should include the first and last name of the veteran, military rank, and branch and period of service.

After the ceremony, an Italian buffet lunch will be served in Fort William Henry’s Tankard Tavern, with net proceeds from the ticket sales going to the Adirondack Vets House Inc. of Glens Falls, a nonprofit home for homeless veterans. More information on the Adirondack Vets’ House is available at Adirondack Vets House Inc.

Reservations for the lunch are not required, but those wishing to purchase tickets in advance can do so at https://www.fortwilliamhenry.com/veterans-day-lunch/.