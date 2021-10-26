Fort William Henry museum to go four seasons, establish year-round research center

LAKE GEORGE — There will be no “end of the season” at the Fort William Henry museum this year.

The 18th century military museum is completing a winterization project that will enable it to stay open year-round for the first time.

“It’s going to be an interesting winter,” said Lindsay Doyle, director of the museum at Lake George that focuses on the region’s French and Indian War history.

Through November and December, while work is being completed, the museum will be open Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning in January, the museum will be open four days a week, the weekend days and other days that have not yet been determined, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s a new direction the museum is taking in response to the growth in winter tourism locally, and to people taking more short trips instead of long excursions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Doyle said.

“Most people only recognize us as sort of a summer destination,” she said, in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

The project also will establish a year-round research center, with an expanded focus on genealogy and the role the museum and the Fort William Henry Hotel have played in the region’s development.

“We’re really hoping to become a research hub in the region,” Doyle said.

The research center will have a private archives storage space and a public space, where visitors can ask the archivist questions about artifacts in the museum’s collection.

The museum is a replica of the 18th century fort that was built in 1755 after the series of battles that is collectively known as The Battle of Lake George.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0