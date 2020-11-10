Fort William Henry Hotel to host 'Field of Flags' ceremony Wednesday

LAKE GEORGE — The Fort William Henry Hotel will host a “Field of Flags” ceremony on Wednesday.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. on the west lawn of the hotel at 48 Canada St. in Lake George.

Veterans, community leaders and the public are invited. It will feature a musket salute and refreshments will follow.

There are more than 7,000 flags displayed on the lawn. They will remain up through Saturday.

Each year, visitors to Fort William Henry are invited to submit a family member's name, or their own, together with the rank, time period and their branch of service. The name of each veteran or active-duty military personnel is then attached to a flag and placed in the field grouped by the branch of the military and period they served.

The public can add their service member's names to the field by calling 518-964-6647, and there will be an additional opportunity by attending the ceremony.

