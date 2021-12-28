Fort William Henry Hotel to get $3.5 million makeover

LAKE GEORGE — The Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center is undergoing a $3.5 million renovation to be completed over the next three years.

The plans for the hotel have been divided into three separate phases, according to a news release.

Phase one started this month and is scheduled to be complete before the summer 2022 tourist season.

The renovations are being facilitated by BBL Construction Services, Design and Supply Interior Designers, and HBT Architects.

The original hotel building was erected in 1855 and saw two renovation projects before burning to the ground in June 1909. Since the second hotel was opened in 1911, the hotel has undergone multiple demolition and restoration projects to accommodate the changing needs of the Lake George area.

The newest plans for the hotel and conference center involve construction involving the guest rooms, lobby, and outdoor space, according to the news release.

The project includes a full renovation, but phase one is already underway.

The first phase includes 36 annex guest rooms, a new kitchen, and the creation of an expanded outdoor three-season porch overlooking Lake George, the news release from the hotel said.

Renovations of the guest rooms have also been broken down into three parts, which still allows for guests to stay at the hotel during construction. The first phase in plans for the rooms will be completed by February 2022, while the completion of all the rooms is scheduled for summer 2024.

Hotel officials said the renovations will be a nod to the history of Fort William Henry with the use of soft colors and outdoor inspiration. The three-season porch will allow guests to take in the view from on top of the hill throughout the year, and added outdoor fireplaces and furniture will provide a new space to enjoy the property, according to the news release.

“We will draw inspiration from its origins to incorporate into the design of the interior spaces of this grand hotel, while linking it to the draw of the beautiful Adirondack Mountains and crystal-clear waters of Lake George. It is important to us that The Fort William Henry Hotel serve the needs of today’s guest, but also that its original charm is felt at every turn,” Sam Luciano, president of Fort William Henry, said.

As part of the renovation plans, the hotel is undergoing a rebranding with help from Behan Communications in Glens Falls, complete with a new logo.

Luciano said the hotel's choice to rebrand came after a few years of consideration.

"While our original brand has served us well, over the past several years we developed a feeling that we needed a brand that would better communicate what we are all about; better encompass the feeling of Lake George, the Adirondacks, and the role The Fort William Henry plays in this community,” he said.

The new logo focuses on the view from the hotel rather than the building itself.

“I think our new logo truly represents what we're all about. It says, the view is just the beginning. Join us and relax while you take in the beauty of Lake George and the Adirondacks,” Luciano said.

