Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center renovating The Carriage House

LAKE GEORGE — The Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center on Halloween announced plans for renovating The Carriage House to serve as a new venue for “weddings, meetings and the arts.”

“When it opens in May 2023, The Carriage House, with soaring ceilings, post and beam construction and a wraparound deck overlooking Lake George, will accommodate 460 people in theater-style seating and more than 300 people for banquets,” the news release states.

With this renovation, Fort William Henry’s rentable space for meetings and weddings would grow to more than 16,000 square feet across four venues. This includes the recently renovated Conference Center, which can hold 400 people theater-style or 250 banquet style; the White Lion Room, offering views of Lake George and the ability to hold 200 people theater-style or 150 banquet style; and the Village Blacksmith restaurant and Tankard Taverne, which are two smaller venues with distinctive food and beverage offerings.

In addition to receptions and business meetings, The Carriage House will continue to host the Lake George Music Festival, stage productions and other community events.

The project is part of a major reinvestment in the historic 18-acre Fort William Henry, the oldest resort on Lake George.

Fort William Henry announced in fall of 2021 that the business invested $5 million to create premium rooms and renovate the rooms and public areas of its Grand Hotel and overhaul its hotel kitchen and bar; $3 million to transform The Carriage House, and $1 million to renovate the Conference Center.

The resort sold its Best Western Hotel at Exit 20 in the town of Lake George in 2021 and has re-invested the $4.6 million in proceeds in the Grand Hotel and Conference Center on Canada Street in the village of Lake George.

“What we really are investing in is the extraordinary beauty of Lake George,” said Fort William Henry Chairwoman and CEO Kathryn Flacke Muncil. “There is no place on Earth like Lake George. We are so fortunate to be stewards of this lake and this historic property.”

Sam Luciano, president of Fort William Henry, said customer demand for business meetings and conferences has rebounded strongly post-COVID, with larger weddings and celebrations back in style, too.

“For both weddings and business meetings, The Carriage House and the surrounding Fort property offer guests nice options to socialize both inside and outside,” Luciano said.

Weddings already have been booked for The Carriage House for 2023 and 2024.

The first Fort William Henry Hotel opened in 1855. The Carriage House originally sheltered the horses and carriages of visitors who reached the resort by primitive roads and, from the 1880s, by rail.

Later, The Carriage House was used for an early car rental business that allowed visitors who arrived by train to rent cars and tour the Adirondacks.

Starting in the 1970s, under the name Towers Hall, it has served as a special event space for musicals, plays and concerts.