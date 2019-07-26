TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga recently unveiled a new responsive, multi-lingual website, featuring visuals that capture Fort Ticonderoga’s scenic beauty and many programs.
The website project was supported, in part, by a grant from New York State’s Division of Tourism/I Love NY through the Market New York program as part of the Regional Economic Development Council awards.
Access and awareness
“Fort Ticonderoga is a world-class destination and educational resource,” Beth L. Hill, president and CEO of Fort Ticonderoga, said in a news release.
"We are committed to increasing our access and awareness around the globe thus greatly expanding our economic impact and educational reach.
"We are very grateful to New York state for this Market New York grant which will further support our commitment to position Fort Ticonderoga as a leading cultural destination in North America.”
Sights, shops
The new website offers translations in more than 20 languages, including French, German, Chinese and Spanish, and provides ease of ticket purchasing for daily tickets, premium tours, seminars and special events.
Visitors can discover information about scenic boat tours, historic trades, special events, gardens and much more, including information about visiting the Adirondack/Lake George Region.
An online store offers shoppers the opportunity to purchase Fort Ticonderoga merchandise, including museum publications, apparel and other museum-quality retail products.
“We are especially pleased that the new website features hundreds of our rare museum objects for researchers, teachers, historians, students and hobbyists to explore,” Hill said.
"The collections coupled with our rich educational resources greatly expands our institution’s capacity to educate and provoke an active discussion about the past and its importance to present and future generations.”
“Through the Market New York program, we’re supporting efforts to promote New York State’s unparalleled tourism destinations,” Ross D. Levi, Executive Director, New York State Division of Tourism/Empire State Development, said.
"Fort Ticonderoga is a must-see for visitors to the Adirondacks, and we are pleased that the new vacation planning tool will make experiencing this one-of-a-kind attraction easier than ever for guests from around the world.”
Ticket sales up
Fort Ticonderoga saw a 41 percent increase in web traffic in June, the first month the new website launched. Increased online ticket sales in 2019 are up due, in part, to the new site by 249 percent.
In 2018, the Fort Ticonderoga website had nearly 300,000 visitors with significantly more expected in 2019 due to the new website and its features.
To learn more, visit www.fortticonderoga.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.