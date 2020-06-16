Fort Ticonderoga to open for season on June 30

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TICONDEROGA — Every day is an event at Fort Ticonderoga and every year is a new experience.

The historic site, museum, and family destination that encourages visitors to build their perfect adventure in America’s most historic landscape, opens for the season beginning on June 30, according to a news release.

This year, until otherwise announced, general admission capacity will be capped at 400 visitors and advance on-line ticketing is required by visiting www.fortticonderoga.org.

During the initial open phase beginning June 30, only exterior spaces will be open to visitors Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. (last ticket sold at 4:30 p.m).

Fort Ticonderoga’s 2020 opening was delayed due to COVID-19 and New York on Pause. Numerous measures are in place to ensure staff and visitor safety and reflect guidance from appropriate government agencies and health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) including required physical distancing, new signage to manage visitor flow and expectations, and required face coverings when physical distancing is not possible.

Hailed as the premier living history program in North America, Fort Ticonderoga’s museum staff brings history to life every day, the news release said.