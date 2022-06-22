Fort Ticonderoga plans new museum, on-site hotel

TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga on Wednesday celebrated completion of a $9 million project to restore the Pavilion on the fort grounds, and officials announced plans to embark on another round of improvements that will include a new museum and an on-site hotel.

“We have big plans, not only for Fort Ticonderoga, but for the community, and the community is so important,” said Beth Hill, president and chief executive officer of Fort Ticonderoga, at a press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The restored Pavilion, constructed in 1826, overlooking Lake Champlain, will be used as a seminar, meeting and wedding venue, with offices on the second floor.

The Pavilion, a 19th-century hotel, was later the early 20th century home of Stephen H.P. and Sarah Thompson Pell, who began the restoration of Fort Ticonderoga in 1909.

The couple entertained President William Howard Taft and New York Gov. Charles Evans Hughes, a Glens Falls native, at the home when the officials visited Fort Ticonderoga on July 6, 1909, to celebrate the 300th anniversary of Samuel de Champlain’s visit to the region.

The Pells were active in the economic development and civic life of Ticonderoga.

In 1921, for example, the couple hosted a meeting at the Pavilion of local leaders and farmers to discuss the feasibility of establishing a “milk train,” as a means of getting more Essex County product to major metropolitan markets, the Ticonderoga Sentinel reported at the time.

On July 29, 1920, in another example, the Pells hosted Ticonderoga residents for a public concert with noted German-American tenor Paul Reimers, who had been vacationing with the Pells.

The restoration project was funded in part with a $2.445 million state Council for the Arts grant, a $500,000 state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation grant, and a $100,000 state Department of Environmental Conservation grant.

A $70,544 I Love New York grant funded improvements to the dock, outside the Pavilion, where the Fort’s Carillon tour boat begins and ends tours.

The rest of the funding came from private donations, foundation grants, and historic tax credits that Arrow Financial Corp., parent company of Glens Falls National Bank, arranged.

“This has been a long time coming and has been a really important milestone,” Hill said. “It was a monumental endeavor.”

Fort Ticonderoga officials first set a goal to restore the Pavilion in 1997, when the King’s Garden, outside the Pavilion, was restored.

Hill announced that nearly $20 million has been raised toward a $70 million plan for capital projects over the next decade.

Projects include acquiring a major private collection of 18th century military items, construction of a new “state-of-the-art” military history museum, and development of an on-site hotel.

Planning for the military history museum and hotel is just getting under way, Hill said, in an interview after the press conference.

The idea for an on-site hotel came up in community meetings, when some said there were limited lodging options in the town.

Conceptually, the fort would provide space on its property to a private developer.

“We don’t want to be in the hotel business. We want to find a partner,” Hill said.

Speakers at the press conference emphasized the role Fort Ticonderoga plays in tourism and education.

“Places like Fort Ticonderoga represent not only history, but our priorities, our values that we look back on,” said state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said he remembers being amazed when he visited Fort Ticonderoga as a child.

“All of a sudden I have these feelings back,” he said.

“And so, this history goes on,” said Garry Douglas, president of North Country Chamber of Commerce.

