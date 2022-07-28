Fort Ticonderoga offering guided sunset cruises

TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga is offering guided sunset cruises on Lake Champlain this summer to immerse visitors in the local history.

The fort has offered daytime cruises since it first purchased the Carillon in 2015. Each cruise is led by one of Fort Ti's historic narrators.

The sunset cruises are scheduled to run every Saturday evening through Aug. 27 and are offered as an Airbnb Experience. Fort Ti recently added them to its activities roster to commemorate Civic Season, billed as a new tradition that takes place between Juneteenth and July 4th.

Civic Season was developed by Fort Ti and fellow museums and national historic sites that make up the group Made by Us with the aim of engaging Americans in history.

Fort Ticonderoga Association President and CEO Beth Hill said Made by Us is focused particularly on younger generations as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary.

Hill added that the Carillon cruises reach a lot of different audiences — from history buffs and scholars to families and those who simply appreciate the natural beauty along the lake.

But regardless of what brings them to the fort, Hill said it's important for people to learn about history.

"We believe so deeply that, to be an engaged citizen, you have to understand from where you've come. You have to understand the past," she said. "And not just the narrative, but historical understanding also teaches analytical thinking, critical thinking and gives historical literacy."

In a time of sound bites and disinformation, Hill said, history takes an active, detective approach to understanding the past.

"Giving those skills and engaging those skills really builds a country filled with people who will be more engaged, who will be smarter in making decisions and hopefully continue to grow the strength of our democracy so we have it for posterity."

Hill added that Ticonderoga itself holds a critical place in the nation's founding, particularly its military heritage.

"To understand the motivations of service, the sacrifice of service, it's just so critical to appreciate that and then understand what that means to us today," she said.