Fort Ticonderoga begins first project in 10-year master plan

TICCONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga is beginning a $1.1 million project to restore the fort’s northwest outer wall, the first project in a new 10-year, $25 million master plan that includes eventually building a new museum.

“This work has begun, as far as the planning,” said Beth Hill, the fort’s president and chief executive officer, referring to the demi-lune restoration project.

Drainage issues and winter weather have taken their toll over the years, Hill said.

The project will correct the drainage issues and restore the wall.

This is the third demi-lune restoration project at the fort in recent decades.

In 1999, the west demi-lune was rebuilt after it collapsed because of drainage and weather issues.

A portion of another outer wall was restored in 2007 in conjunction of the Mars Education Center.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., arranged a $500,000 federal grant for the latest restoration project.

Construction is expected to begin this summer.

Once it begins, visitors to the fort will be able to watch stone masons at work restoring the wall.

“I am confident that our visitors will be thrilled to see the restoration underway,” Hill said.

The fort opens for the season Saturday, and will be open Tuesdays-Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays, through Oct. 30.

The program theme for the season is "1759," a year of transition in the French and Indian War.

“Every day is an event, and every year is an experience at Fort Ticonderoga,” Hill said.

French soldiers in 1759 abandoned and destroyed the fort, known then as Fort Carillon, after which British soldiers moved in and built a new structure.

Tours and programs May 7-26 will focus on the French occupation of the fort, and then switch for the rest of season to the British occupation.

The special exhibit, “A Well-Regulated Militia: Citizen, Soldier, and State,” continues for a second season.

The exhibit exploring the institution of the militia in early American history includes over 100 artifacts such as original militia uniforms, headwear, weaponry, musical instruments, manuscripts, printed books, fine art and accoutrements.

Hill said she expects attendance will be strong this season, now that tourism is getting back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Group tour bookings are up 80% over last season.

“We’re definitely excited to see the group tour business coming back,” she said.

Fort Ticonderoga is a 2,000-acre historic site on Lake Champlain that includes the restored fort, a museum, a garden, a boat cruise and open space land.

It focuses on the French and Indian War, Revolutionary War, historic preservation and tourism in the 20th century.

