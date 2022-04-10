Fort Salem Theater celebrates 50th anniversary season

SALEM — Kyle West stood on a checkerboard show deck on stage at the Fort Salem Theater.

Behind him was the still-being-built set of “Steel Magnolias,” the second show of his second season. Behind the set is the faint outline of what used to be an arched altar.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, West made a split-second decision to leave Dallas, Texas, and purchase the Fort Salem Theater, which is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary season as a performing arts space in Salem.

But the structure itself, originally built as a church, has a vast and deep history that started with divergent Presbyterians before the Revolutionary War.

“We’re not a church,” West said. “We don’t have a congregation, but we are still a community space that brings people together and inspires people through telling stories.”

Prickly Presbyterians

Folks first settled in the area now known as Salem in 1761. The Presbyterians — one a group of Scotch-Irish immigrants and the second who came from Massachusetts — simply couldn’t get along and started two different meeting houses known as the Scotch church and the New England church.

So disparate were their beliefs that they couldn’t even agree on what to call their new settlement. The settlers from Massachusetts called the area White Creek while the emigrants from across the Atlantic called it New Perth.

Though their farms were intermingled through the town, they were two distinct communities, according to “Early History of the Town of Salem: From its First Settlement in 1761 to the Close of the Revolutionary War,” by Dr. Asa Fitch.

The churches also harbored different politics, creating a rivalry between the two worshipping bodies. The New England church — where the Fort Salem Theater sits today — was in the process of being built in 1774.

“Our fathers did not consider themselves obliged to wait until the edifice was finished, much less for anything like a dedication,” according to “Historical Sketch of the Presbyterian Church, in Salem, Washington Co., New York,” written by Edward Sprague and published in 1876. “Once at least, in the summer time, our people attended preaching there when only the roof was on, the sides being entirely open; and frequent services were held when it had been clapboarded but was still destitute of a floor, and of course of anything like permanent benches.”

But construction was halted when the Revolutionary War broke out in the colonies.

In July 1777, after group of Native Americans were attacked and slaughtered nearby, the town feared retribution from British Gen. John Burgoyne’s army. In preparation for a possible attack, the townspeople took over the partially built New England Presbyterian Church, turning it into a fort.

“Word was therefore sent through the community for every family to gather at the church and for every man to come armed with his gun. Sentries were stationed on the hill-tops and other favorable situations through the town to keep watch and give the alarm should a body of the enemy anywhere appear, that the worshippers might thereupon withdraw into the fort,” according to Fitch’s writing.

The church was hastily extemporized into a stockade fort. The church walls were strengthened, ovens installed and a well opened, according to an article titled, “The White Creek Fort,” written in 1955 by Dr. Adelbert Abbott for the Salem Historical Society.

“A stockade was erected surrounding the whole at a distance of about sixty feet from its walls,” Abbott writes. “This was constructed of contiguous logs about ten inches in diameter and ten to twelve feet in length, and about three feet of their length sun into the ground.”

The church-turned-fort was called Salem Fort, then later renamed Fort Williams, in compliment to Dr. John Williams, who became Gen. John Williams. The fort’s name “Salem,” which means “peace,” later became the name of the town as well.

Within a day or two, residents heard that a whole family in Argyle had been massacred by Native Americans — now referred to by historians as the Allen Massacre — and that a woman named Jane McCrea had endured a horrible murder near Fort Edward as well.

“Few, from this time ventured to sleep in their houses over night, and all hastened their arrangements to fly from the town,” Fitch wrote. “Though the fields were ripe for the harvest, that harvest was never gathered. Each day now witnessed families assembling together in groups at different points, and some on horseback, some on foot starting upon their pilgrimage.”

While both the New England and Scotch-Irish settlers were beating a path out of town, Col. Alexander Webster’s regiment continued in garrison at the fort. The regiment was ordered to Fort Edward following the evacuation of Fort Ticonderoga and the defeat of Gen. Arthur St. Clair’s retreating army (which passed through Salem) at Hubbardton, according to Abbott’s article.

“Command then devolved upon Capt. Joseph McCracken who, after successfully defending it against an assault by a band of Tories, organized and developed a series of raiding parties under the command of the redoubtable Capt. John Barnes to harry the supply lines of Gen. Burgoyne,” Abbott explains.

Following the surrender of Gen. Burgoyne, Abbott continues, the need for combat troops in this vicinity ceased and all were transferred to other areas of more immediate military necessity — leaving behind the Tories to plunder the dwellings of their absent neighbors.

“Such malice did these wretches bear toward the New England church, the largest and most valuable building in the township, in consequence of its having been temporarily fortified and garrisoned by the military already mentioned that they now set fire to it and burned it to the ground. This fiendish acts was probably perpetrated about the 20th of September, 1777.”

Reassembling the church

After fire destroyed the half-church, half-fort, the townspeople were too poor to rebuild, according to Sprague’s writing.

McCracken, described as “a most enthusiastic patriot and a most active laborer” on behalf of the church, served as a trustee for several years. In 1779, McCracken and other men of the congregation twice petitioned the New York Legislature for funds for a new meeting house. Neither petition was granted, according to Sprague.

Until a second church could be constructed, parishioners worshipped at other churches and even considered a union with the other Presbyterian Church in town run by the Scotch-Irish.

“So far as extant records show,” Sprague writes, “the years until 1787 were filled with ineffectual attempts at union between the two congregations, with temporary supplies on our part, and unsuccessful calls addressed to desired ministers.”

The congregation nearly hired a new minister in early 1782 when discussions about uniting the two churches seemed likely. The two churches, however, could not agree and did not unite.

A second New England Presbyterian Church was finally constructed in 1783, only to be destroyed again by fire. A third church — this one constructed of brick — was built, but in April 1840, that too had a fire that destroyed the interior.

The structure remained intact, however, and the Greek Revival building boasting thick white pillars over white marble steps remains standing at 11 East Broadway in the village today.

A chapel was added in 1882.

From pulpits to plays

For more than 100 years, the two Presbyterian congregations in town — the Brick Church (New England) and the Old White Church (Scotch-Irish) existed in harmonious separation.

They finally merged in the early 1960s, leaving the Brick Church vacant for about a decade until Judge William Drohan of New York City purchased it in 1971 and turned it into a theater.

Drohan replaced the altar with a stage and produced the very first show in August 1972 presenting Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park.”

The theater saw its heyday when Quentin Beaver purchased it in 1979. Beaver, according to an article in 1983 in The Journal-Press, built a well-known regional theater presenting full-scale musicals, comedy and drama using a professional staff of artists and directors from the New York City area.

Under Beaver’s reign, the theater became a “cultural center” hosting recitals, band concerts, and children’s shows as well as the Salem Central School’s plays, the article explains. Beaver’s daughter, Kathy, ran the theater from 2001 to 2006.

Jay Kerr, who taught voice and songwriting in Manhattan but had a second home in Hebron, took over control of the theater in 2006. Kerr and his wife, Lynne, fully renovated the theater. He removed the church pews and replaced them with seats from the famous Helen Hayes Theater on 42nd Street in New York City.

Kerr also renovated the church chapel into a cabaret with state-of-the-art lighting and sound, according to the Fort Salem Theater’s website. The main stage was totally renovated with a proscenium arch and new stage.

The theater was a turn-key operation when West purchased it in August 2020.

“Jay had done such a beautiful job with renovating the space that you walk in and there is nothing you can’t imagine could happen in there,” West said. “It is set up for something that is both really intimate but really grand and formal and you don’t find that in most places, but you definitely don’t find that walking down a Main Street in a small town.”

His first season in 2021, still stymied by the pandemic, only allowed 33% capacity with spacing between theatergoers.

But his first show of the 2022 season, the musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” played to a full house, drawing folks from Salem as well as people from outside the town.

The next show, the play “Steel Magnolias,” set to hit the stage April 22, is nearly sold out, and West is considering adding a fourth performance. The show will feature former WNYT-TV news anchor Benita Zahn as Southern mom M’Lynn.

West also established a nonprofit dance studio in the Central House building, aptly named Fort Salem Studio, which opened in January and plans to perform a showcase at the theater.

He often comments that the town of Salem reminds him of a Hallmark movie. He enjoys watching people walk in and out of downtown businesses and kids hang out on the theater steps.

He wants the Fort Salem Theater to be a gathering place, offering something for everyone.

“So at the core of our existence, we’re really not that different from what this building was set out to be and do,” West said. “There may be some different songs and hopefully some flashier choreography.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

