Fort Miller Reformed Church will celebrate 200 years

FORT EDWARD — Winters were cold inside the Fort Miller Reformed Church when Mac Sanders was a boy.

Central heating didn’t get installed until 1953, so a coal stove heated the big, old drafty structure.

“It got a little bit chilly here in January, sitting right here on the north side when the frost was forming on the inside of the walls. It was a little nippy,” said Sanders, 78, who was baptized in the church in the tiny hamlet of Fort Miller in 1947.

The candles were always lit for the Christmas Eve service, and garland decorated the wall behind the pulpit.

The same pulpit and pews still sit in the church, which will celebrate its 200th anniversary at a 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at 1239 Fort Miller Road. A lunch reception will follow the service.

Days before the service, the congregation will also dig up a time capsule buried in the 1980s in the front yard.

The hand-built pipe organ will play at the Sunday service, which will celebrate the history with a focus on the future of the parish, considered the oldest place of worship in the town.

The past

The sanctuary was constructed in 1816, when Fort Miller was still part of Argyle. It incorporated into Fort Edward in 1818.

The building sits upon a lot given by Barent and John R. Bleecker. The church was deemed free to all Protestant denominations, according to “History of Washington Co., New York.”

The community on the Hudson River was growing at the time around the operation of a grist mill and sawmill.

The church was built in 1816 by Shepherd Norcross, a local carpenter, who lived on Hatch’s Point, according to the publication. The building, erected for $2,000, consisted only of the nave and balcony.

The building was used as a meetinghouse until 1822 when a Reformed Protestant Dutch Church congregation was organized.

“It took about six years to get the church going,” Sanders said, “in the meantime this was the town hall, the meetinghouse for the little hamlet.”

In 1822, the country boasted only 24 states — Maine and Missouri being the newest states added. President James Monroe was leading the new country.

The Champlain Canal opened in 1823, and by 1855, the area saw an addition of a post office, grocery stores, blacksmith shops, hotels and schools, according to “The Fort Miller Reformed Church: Its History and Mission & The Community,” published in 2011 by the church consistory.

“The church grew during the first half of the 19th century with this economic development of the area, however in the early 1850s the congregation fractured over the issue of building a new dam on the Hudson River at Fort Miller and the church closed in 1853,” the publication states.

It eventually reopened in 1867.

In 1896, the church hosted plays and concerts on the stage on the second floor of the building.

For the 100th anniversary in 1922, church members organized a three-day celebration, highlighting the history of the area and the church.

“In the decades after World War II, the church experienced the same economic and demographic shifts as other rural churches in upstate New York,” the 2011 publication explains.

But the doors have remained open since. The original hand-blown glass windows still line the sides of the nave. Light streams through the tall windows and illuminates the original pews, now painted white.

An ornate crystal chandelier hangs down from the center of the ceiling, believed to have been brought into the church just after the Civil War, according to a Post-Star article in 1974. At that time, it was lit by gaslight.

It became electrified in 1954 by the church’s organist James Petit, who was also an electrician.

Back then, it was tradition for the steeple bell to toll every three hours. The bell still works, but the bell tower needs some structural work done.

The building — an excellent example of Federal period ecclesiastical architecture — sits on the National Register of Historic Places.

The current 750-pound Meneely bell isn't an original feature of the church, which sat without a bell until 1940 when it received a bell from the North Greenwich Methodist Church, according to the parish's application for a place on the register.

In 1946, that bell was removed and replaced with the existing 1870s bell that was taken from the demolished Fort Miller Baptist Church, located about 150 yards to the north.

“We have pretty much preserved this 1816 building and maintained it,” said Sanders, who plans to discuss not only the vast history of the church on Sunday, but also the future of the building and its congregation.

The future

He plans to address how the church has to change in order to ensure the congregation will be active into the future and how to attract younger people to the church to carry it into the future.

“The issue is the demographics,” Sanders said. “A lot of the people around here are not connected to the church. Doesn’t mean that they won’t be at some point, but we’ve got to find a way to be what I call ‘externally focused’ and a way to connect with the new people in the area.”

Sanders stood in the balcony of the nave, where he used to like to sit when he was a child with a birds-eye view of the congregation.

“My mind goes back 50-60 years and I think about the people that were here,” Sanders said. “That’s the mission here. We’re in our eighth generation … and we’ll be here for the ninth generation and hopefully the 10th and 11th.”