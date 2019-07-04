QUEENSBURY — The Fort Miller Co. is preparing to build a road through its property so it can stop hauling sand and gravel along a narrow residential street.
The company recently received Planning Board approval to expand its mine, which will eventually stretch behind Ridge Road.
But first, the company is building a road, which will exit onto Ridge Road. Once it is built, the company will stop using Dream Lake Road, its original entrance and exit for the mine.
For 70 years, the company has trucked all of its sand and gravel along that road. It’s a narrow dirt road and is barely wide enough for two cars to pass each other. Trucks, which are much wider, have long been a problem for the residents who built homes along the road. One student told the Town Board last year that she was nearly run over by a truck as she walked home from school.
Fort Miller officials have signaled in recent years they would like to exit the mine onto a main road instead of using Dream Lake Road. They have now agreed that, when they finish building their internal road, they will gate and lock the exit onto Dream Lake Road. It will only be used if emergency vehicles need to get to that side of the site.
According to their agreement with the town, they must design and build the road by Sept. 29, 2020. They were given that much time because mining officials said they might need an entire construction season to build the road, and they could not do it in winter. Company representative John Lapper said the road construction itself would take about eight months.
Much of the debate at board meetings over the last year has been over where the mine would be allowed in relation to existing houses.
Fort Miller wanted to dig as close as 200 feet from houses on Ridge Road, saying the main seam of sand and gravel went in that direction, and they would be cut off from decades' worth of valuable material if they had to stay far away.
Town Board members had expressed support last year for the 1,000-foot limit that was in place. Residents pressed the Planning Board to not approve any waiver to that limit.
The Planning Board decided the mine must stop at least 350 feet from any residence, and no more than 295 feet from the new road.
The board also required the company to plant trees along the edge of the mine, at the top of the ridge, as an additional buffer for noise.
The Planning Board approved the plan without comment and did not take any further comment from the public.
