Fort Hudson vaccinates 379 people, no serious reactions result

In the end, she decided to get the shot. And, she said, it turned out her worries were for naught.

“it was nothing. Very simple,” she said. “Just a little discomfort. Just like after you get a flu shot. I definitely encourage everyone to get it.”

Resident Jean Patterson didn’t feel a thing.

“I haven’t had any side effects. No soreness in my arm where I had the shot, nothing,” she said.

She was “stunned” when she was told she could have the vaccine, she said.

“That’s a great thing. I have diabetes. And I have four children and I have 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, so I am very excited to have the vaccine,” she said. “We haven’t been able to see anyone in the family now for a while.”

She’s especially looking forward to seeing one of her great-grandchildren, who has been jumping up and down on video chats, saying she wants to see “Mimi” again.

“Now maybe it will be different and 2021 will bring us some good luck and we will have a happy, good year,” Patterson said.

Feeling lucky