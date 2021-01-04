Fort Hudson vaccinates 379 people, no serious reactions result

FORT EDWARD — It has been three days since the residents at Fort Hudson were vaccinated, along with the first third of the staff.
Despite dire warnings on social media about the possibility of frightening side effects from the coronavirus vaccine, none of the 379 people vaccinated experienced anything other than slight, brief arm soreness.
“Fort Hudson encountered no complications among staff or residents. The most common reaction was mild soreness at the injection site for a few hours during the first 24 hours; and this appears to be quite limited,” said CEO Andrew Cruikshank. “I had very mild discomfort for approximately 6 hours — certainly a very small price to pay given the alternative risk.”
No problem
Resident April Carter was worried before she got the vaccine. She researched it online, trying to decide whether it was safe.
“I was very nervous about it. I kept thinking about it and reading about it,” she said.
She wasn’t worried for herself. But her elderly mother visits her at the nursing home.
“I was more thinking about my family. My mom, she has health problems. If we have visits, I want her to be reassured that I’m good,” she said. “They keep telling me I’m (relatively) young, but I do worry for myself, too, that it could turn around and get me too.”
In the end, she decided to get the shot. And, she said, it turned out her worries were for naught.
“it was nothing. Very simple,” she said. “Just a little discomfort. Just like after you get a flu shot. I definitely encourage everyone to get it.”
Resident Jean Patterson didn’t feel a thing.
“I haven’t had any side effects. No soreness in my arm where I had the shot, nothing,” she said.
She was “stunned” when she was told she could have the vaccine, she said.
“That’s a great thing. I have diabetes. And I have four children and I have 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, so I am very excited to have the vaccine,” she said. “We haven’t been able to see anyone in the family now for a while.”
She’s especially looking forward to seeing one of her great-grandchildren, who has been jumping up and down on video chats, saying she wants to see “Mimi” again.
“Now maybe it will be different and 2021 will bring us some good luck and we will have a happy, good year,” Patterson said.
Feeling lucky
Only 200 staff members — one-third of the total — were allowed to be vaccinated Saturday under the federal program’s rules. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he will speed up vaccinations for nursing home staff, who were otherwise going to have to wait three weeks to get their first dose when the first group gets their second dose.
Those chosen to get the vaccine Saturday said they felt lucky to be in the first group.
“I’ve been in the middle of it for a good solid eight months, and I wanted to be immune so I don’t have to feel the burden of passing it on. It’ll take a little stress off me,” said employee Kevin Shpunt, who has been more worried about giving the virus to his residents than getting it himself.
After the vaccination, he developed a small bruise on his arm that was about the size of his pinky tip. He described the side effect as “minimal.”
“I’m glad I did it. I feel lucky to be offered it,” he said.
Others emphasized that the side effect of arm soreness was not significant.
“I went home and shoveled the driveway and roof-raked the roof with no problem,” said Christine Murphy, a physical therapy assistant. “There was a little ache, but no big deal.”
It was gone after a couple of hours, she said.
Certified Nursing Assistant Bonnie Hazelton went home to her farm immediately after getting vaccinated.
“I went home and carried pails of water to my birds. I have chickens and other farm animals, and I had no problem taking care of them,” she said. “I had a little sore arm. Maybe four hours. It was very, very light.”
Nervousness allayed
Some of the workers confessed that they were worried about whether the vaccine would be safe.
“Well, I was nervous like most of the Americans are,” said Lisa Caivano, occupational therapy assistant. “But it really was easy. I really only had muscle soreness during the night and then it went away. So it was really nothing to worry about.”
It was worth it for the peace of mind, she said. She got the vaccine to protect her family and her residents.
“They’re already compromised. If I played any part in making them ill, it would be very devastating for me.”
That was also the motivating factor for many other employees, including occupational therapist Sara Rice.
“If I brought it here, I have 97-year-old patients,” she said. “We spend our lives not wanting to bring it to this population. It’s really overwhelming. It’s been a long year.”
Worrying about spreading the virus unknowingly through the facility has been a “big added stress,” she said.
Now she’s counting down the days until they get the second dose.
“By February, to be 94% immune to it — that’s just amazing,” she said.
