Fort Hudson resident dies of coronavirus

A resident of Fort Hudson has died of coronavirus, the nursing home announced.

The person is the third COVID-19 death in Washington County.

“Sadly, this resident did have COVID 19 as a contributing factor. Prayers also to the staff who cared for her throughout her stay with us,” Fort Hudson said in a Facebook post. "Our heartfelt condolences and prayers to one of our families, at the passing of their loved one this week."

Most of the residents in S wing, the ambulatory Alzheimer’s unit, are believed to have the virus. Everyone has been tested, though test results have not all come back yet.

“The status on S-wing remains fluid. Some residents are less acute, some more,” Fort Hudson said in a Facebook post. “The medical and nursing teams continue to maintain extraordinary vigilance monitoring resident conditions, providing the maximum amount of support possible.”

The nursing home has been open about the situation since the beginning, first when it had to build a basement-level coronavirus ward for local patients being discharged from the hospital, through the point at which some staff and then two residents tested positive.