Fort Hudson pours resources into care beyond the nursing home

FORT EDWARD

Fort Hudson started as a nursing home, but it is now doing everything it can to help people live at home instead.

It now has more clients in the at-home nursery and day care programs, as well as in an apartment complex next door, than are living at the nursing home itself. Everything is so popular that people generally must apply and wait for an opening—which may happen quickly or months later.

As the company celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, CEO Andy Cruikshank said the growth in the last few decades has been counter-intuitive.

“It’s ironic that in some ways we’re doing everything we can to put the nursing home out of business,” he said.

In 2006, he started a day program that picks people up in a handicapped-accessible van, provides medical care — even insulin and tube-feeding — and runs social activities. Clients spend nights and weekends at home. About 50 people are in that program.

Fort Hudson also has two at-home nursing care programs, which care for more than 200 people.

Those programs alone are larger than the nursing home, which has 197 beds.

But even there, things are changing.