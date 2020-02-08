Fort Hudson pours resources into care beyond the nursing home

FORT EDWARD
Fort Hudson started as a nursing home, but it is now doing everything it can to help people live at home instead.
It now has more clients in the at-home nursery and day care programs, as well as in an apartment complex next door, than are living at the nursing home itself. Everything is so popular that people generally must apply and wait for an opening—which may happen quickly or months later.
As the company celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, CEO Andy Cruikshank said the growth in the last few decades has been counter-intuitive.
“It’s ironic that in some ways we’re doing everything we can to put the nursing home out of business,” he said.
In 2006, he started a day program that picks people up in a handicapped-accessible van, provides medical care — even insulin and tube-feeding — and runs social activities. Clients spend nights and weekends at home. About 50 people are in that program.
Fort Hudson also has two at-home nursing care programs, which care for more than 200 people.
Those programs alone are larger than the nursing home, which has 197 beds.
But even there, things are changing.
One bed at the nursing home is reserved for clients in the non-resident programs, so that their caregivers can go on vacation. It has also become a valuable backup when a caregiver has been hospitalized, leaving no one to take care of the person at home.
“It’s like going to a hotel,” said Larry Konopka, who handles Fort Hudson’s business office.
One woman makes her family’s reservations a year in advance, setting up several long weekends for a disabled brother while the rest of the family travels.
Then there is the Oaks, a 61-unit apartment building next door. Residents there are guaranteed a bed at the nursing home if needed, and spouses can live there while their loved one lives at the nursing home. Family members coming to visit a nursing home resident can rent an apartment for the weekend.
It all adds up to a nursing home with a diverse community — clients in the day program bowling or playing piano, while able-bodied spouses eat a meal in the dining room or cheer on a loved one’s first steps in rehab.
“You know what I noticed first? The smell. There’s no smell here like other nursing homes,” said Warren Sholes, who moved into the Oaks with his wife, Jackie, more than a decade ago.
Jackie kept falling and breaking bones, so he had been to other nursing homes.
“I couldn’t take care of her at home anymore,” he said sadly. “We knew her health was bad. It made me feel more comfortable that I could have a place for her. We had priority here for a bed, which is huge.”
Twice, she spent three months in rehab at Fort Hudson.
“It’s a wonderful program. They get ‘em better and get ‘em out of here,” he said.
Claire Coto moved into the Oaks as well, with her husband, John, moving into Fort Hudson, because he kept falling and she could not lift him on her own. It took 20 weeks, but the rehab got him walking after a broken hip, John Coto said.
He was scared, the first day at the nursing home. But he was also relieved.
“For years she put up with a lot before I got here. Falling in the shower,” he said. “I feel independent now if I walk with a walker.”
Claire Coto said she felt relieved, too, even though it meant she was no longer sharing a bedroom with her husband.
“I don’t worry about him. So that pressure is gone,” she said. “John comes over, I cook, we have dinner together. We go out. We’re apart, but we’re together.”
John Coto added that Fort Hudson doesn’t feel like what he imagined a nursing home to be.
“I don’t feel like I’m in a nursing home. They don’t just put you in a room and you just sit there,” he said.
Fort Hudson puts a lot of effort into rehab so that residents can move around more easily. Even clients in the day program get rehab.
Betty Wadleigh joined the day program after she recovered from a broken hip. She wasn’t able to walk.
“I came here mostly because I had no one to talk to (during the day) at home,” she said.
Her son, Glenn Wadleigh, added that, after her broken hip, she lay in bed all day, every day, deeply depressed. After four months of that, he signed her up for the day program.
“They got her up and walking around,” he said. “If it weren’t for here, she wouldn’t be alive.”
She was not eager to come, the first day. So her entire family came, too, waiting in a room to see how things went.
“We were just trying to show support, that we weren’t just dumping her here,” Glenn said.
That’s a common fear when people move into a nursing home, said Ann Marie Donahue, director of social work and admissions.
But staff at Fort Hudson have found that when clients start out at one of the nonresidential programs, the transition is seamless if they have to move in later.
“They know, ‘They did a good job taking care of me at home, they’ll do a good job taking care of me here,’” said Beth Bruno, director of home and community services.
Indeed, when Sholes was hospitalized, he spent two weeks at Fort Hudson recovering before moving back into his apartment at the Oaks.
“It was unbelievable. Two weeks here and I could walk, I could do almost everything,” he said.
After his wife died, he decided to continue to live at the Oaks.
Fort Hudson is glad to have him nearby. Workers say they take in the whole family, not just the resident, when one person moves in.
“We take care of the whole family,” said Holly Vaughn, director of nursing. “We’re very supportive of the family.”
That’s the thinking behind the day program. They have a roll-in shower, so that people don’t have to try to lift an adult at home in a slippery, inaccessible bathtub. They have an accessible van to transport people, because if someone cannot get out of a wheelchair, their family may not be able to take them anywhere. But the family still wants the loved one to be able to live at home — present for every dinner, every social event on the weekends, every quiet night.
So, for more than 250 residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex, Fort Hudson helps them stay home.
“I tell my employees, we live every day. We only die once,” Vaughn said. “So make every day count, because you don’t know when it comes to an end.”
