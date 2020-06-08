Fort Hudson free of COVID-19 infections

FORT EDWARD — Fort Hudson is celebrating 30 successes.
Out of 42 people on a ward for people with Alzheimer’s, 30 have fully recovered from coronavirus. Eleven people died of the virus and one died of natural causes, each of them mourned deeply as the losses mounted. But the rest have pulled through.
“It’s been almost a month since we’ve had any symptoms,” said Andy Cruikshank, CEO of Fort Hudson Health System. “Fort Hudson S Wing residents have all met the recovery definition clinically, and are all healthy and back to their normal selves.”
Using songs from “Grease” and funny T-shirt slogans, residents celebrated the end of their battle with the virus after being declared fully recovered.
The nursing home has gone through a terrible time. In late April, workers unknowingly brought the virus onto the wing. Four residents tested positive at first. Then everyone on the wing had it. In less than three weeks, 10 residents had died.
In the worst of it, as resident after resident died, Cruikshank said that, if the outside world could see what he saw, “the world would have stopped turning” to prevent the virus from spreading.
In the end, a quarter of the infected residents died.
“They all had symptoms — mostly low oxygen levels,” he said. “With the exception of perhaps a small number, the vast majority had significant illness.”
But even a 100-year-old woman pulled through.
“They are tough as nails,” he said. “With this illness, there’s no cure and there’s no treatment. The attentiveness of the nursing staff and medical staff had a lot to do with it, the hyper-vigilance.”
Everyone worked long hours, staying by the afflicted patients’ bedsides.
“It has taken a great deal of grit on everyone’s part to get through to where we are today,” he said.
For those who survived, there’s still no certainty. While people who had the virus probably have immunity — at least for awhile — scientists don’t know for sure yet. And elderly people often have weakened immune systems and are less responsive to vaccines, so they may still be at risk for a second wave of infection.
That means they are still in quarantine, with no in-person family visits and no large group activities. They eat meals seated at a distance.
But they are no longer confined to their rooms.
“They are free to roam around the unit,” Cruikshank said.
The residents do better with that level of freedom, he added.
“The negative implications of quarantining residents with dementia, it’s extremely traumatic,” he said. “They’re not able to consistently follow instruction. The longer they’re in isolation, they have more falls, more confusion, more delirium.”
He wants to let them have in-person visitors soon.
“We have many spouses (of residents) — the spouses can’t visit,” he said. “I would anticipate that in the not too distant future we will start to see some evolution of visiting guidelines.”
But he’s not in a hurry. Even if every member of S Wing is immune now, he has to worry about the rest of the nursing home, which was never touched by the virus.
“I’m OK with not being the first one out there,” he said. “My opinion is, we don’t know the risk that still exists in the community fully. We want to be extremely cautious. A little bit more time is prudent.”
He also hasn’t yet accepted new residents for S Wing.
“We have a lot of people waiting in the community,” he said.
But he is waiting for approval from the state Health Department, which he said has not yet responded.
“I want the Health Department to say, ‘Yes, we’re ready’ or ‘No, we’re not,’” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily COVID-19 update
-
'A big test': Hard-hit New York City begins reopening
-
Vermont restaurants reopen to inside diners
- 198 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.