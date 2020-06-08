Fort Hudson free of COVID-19 infections

But even a 100-year-old woman pulled through.

“They are tough as nails,” he said. “With this illness, there’s no cure and there’s no treatment. The attentiveness of the nursing staff and medical staff had a lot to do with it, the hyper-vigilance.”

Everyone worked long hours, staying by the afflicted patients’ bedsides.

“It has taken a great deal of grit on everyone’s part to get through to where we are today,” he said.

For those who survived, there’s still no certainty. While people who had the virus probably have immunity — at least for awhile — scientists don’t know for sure yet. And elderly people often have weakened immune systems and are less responsive to vaccines, so they may still be at risk for a second wave of infection.

That means they are still in quarantine, with no in-person family visits and no large group activities. They eat meals seated at a distance.

But they are no longer confined to their rooms.

“They are free to roam around the unit,” Cruikshank said.

The residents do better with that level of freedom, he added.