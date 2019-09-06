{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD -- A Fort Edward woman has been sentenced to 18 months in state prison for selling drugs.

Elizabeth "Beth" Monahan, 24, pleaded guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance for a narcotics sale in the Fort Edward area earlier this year. Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan imposed the prison sentence, to be followed by 2 years on parole

Monahan was also charged last fall in Saratoga County, where she pleaded guilty to two felonies for possession and sale of crack cocaine, and was sentenced to 5.5 years in state prison.

