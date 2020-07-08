Fort Edward woman has minor injuries in car accident

WILTON — A Fort Edward woman was injured in a car accident Tuesday on the Northway.

The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m. in the northbound lane in Wilton.

Rebecca A. Robichaud, 34, was driving a 2006 Buick when she was cut off by an unidentified vehicle and traveled off the roadway. Her vehicle struck an embankment and then overturned, according to State Police.

Robichaud had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

