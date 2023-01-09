Fort Edward water line being repaired, boil water alert issued

FORT EDWARD — The Village of Fort Edward Water Department issued a boil water advisory Monday, following a water line break on Seminary Street.

Users of the Fort Edward Water System who reside on Seminary Street, Oak Street, Valley Street, and Clark's Lane will need to boil their water, according to a news release from Washington County Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Tim Hardy.

In order to ensure that disease-causing organisms are not consumed through drinking water, residents will need to bring all drinking water to a rolling boil, the news release said.

In an earlier news release Monday morning at 11:30 a.m., Hardy said Village Water Department members were called for a water line break. The release said tap water in the affected area could be discolored.