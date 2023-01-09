 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fort Edward water line being repaired, boil water alert issued

  • 0

FORT EDWARD — The Village of Fort Edward Water Department issued a  boil water advisory Monday, following a water line break on Seminary Street.

Users of the Fort Edward Water System who reside on Seminary Street, Oak Street, Valley Street, and Clark's Lane will need to boil their water, according to a news release from Washington County Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Tim Hardy.

In order to ensure that disease-causing organisms are not consumed through drinking water, residents will need to bring all drinking water to a rolling boil, the news release said. 

In an earlier news release Monday morning at 11:30 a.m., Hardy said Village Water Department members were called for a water line break. The release said tap water in the affected area could be discolored.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists may have figured out how the brain experiences physical space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News