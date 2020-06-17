Fort Edward voters reject school budget

FORT EDWARD — Voters have rejected the Fort Edward school district’s nearly 20% tax levy increase.
The vote on the $11.833 million budget was 431 in favor to 386 in opposition. However, because the district was seeking to go over the tax cap, approval from 60% of voters was needed. This was a 53% approval rate.
“Although the result was not what the district was hoping for, the board is appreciative for the great voter turnout,” said Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward in an email sent at nearly 4 a.m. after a marathon counting session.
Last year, there were only 143 votes cast and only 178 the year before that, according to Ward.
In addition, Christina Durkee received 502 votes to win a five-year seat on the Board of Education and Daniel Shiels got 367 to win a one-year seat. Both of those candidates said during a forum that they opposed the merger study with South Glens Falls. Incumbent Vice President Michael Glass was not re-elected, finishing fourth with 250 votes. Elaine Trackey-Saltsman got 317 votes.
Glass voted for the study and Elaine Trackey-Saltsman said during the candidate forum that she supported it.
The Fort Edward of Education will meet virtually on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to discuss the next option.
“At this time, as you know, there is word from the governor's office about revotes occurring, but noting has been announced as far as details such as dates timeframes and if in person voting will be allowed,” Ward said. “It is my sincere thought that the Fort Edward school and community will rally together and work collaboratively to overcome this most recent challenge.”
If the district decides to adopt a contingency budget that means the tax levy would be the same as this year — $3.008 million. That would be cutting nearly $600,000 out of the budget.
The district already had to make major reductions to try to close a $1.36 million gap in its budget. The teachers union made concessions including taking a $500 pay cut and switching to a less expensive health insurance plan to save over $250,000.
Still, more cuts were needed to staff to close the gap.
Ward said previously that if the budget failed, then more severe cuts would be needed including more than 13 teacher positions, seven support staff positions, a portion of an administrative position, all sports and extracurricular activities and any non-mandated transportation services.
