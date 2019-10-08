{{featured_button_text}}
FORT EDWARD — The Village Board may use some of its savings and a short-term bond to pay Washington County about $340,000 it owes in back taxes.

"We're going to get it done," said Mayor Matthew Traver, after the board's monthly meeting Monday night.

The village, town, fire district, school district and sewer district in Fort Edward all owe Washington County money after owners of the former General Electric Co. dewatering site succeeded in getting a reduced tax assessment.

The owners were a limited liability corporation called WCC, made up of executives from the construction firm D.A. Collins.

WCC had stopped paying its taxes on the former dewatering site, which led to Washington County taxpayers making up the difference to Fort Edward municipalities and districts.

Since WCC succeeded in getting the property assessment reduced, those Fort Edward entities now owe the county the difference on the corrected 2017 and 2018 bills.

WCC no longer owns the site. It gifted two parcels to the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. at the end of last year.

Traver said the village got a bill for $340,276.91.

He suggested the board use at least $100,000 from the village's fund balance to pay some of the debt. The fund balance is similar to a savings account. It was not clear Monday what the village's fund balance currently is.

"We need to not cut ourselves short," Traver said.

To pay the remainder, Traver suggested the village take out a five-year bond anticipation note, which is used for short-term debts and securities. He plans to bring forward a resolution on that at the November meeting of the Village Board.

Traver said the village has until April 1 to pay back Washington County, but he believes it can be done before then.

Meanwhile, the town of Fort Edward owes Washington County about $360,000 by the end of the year. Town Supervisor Terry Middleton has said the town will bond for that amount.

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1

