Fort Edward Village Board to hold special meeting to hire part-time officer

Related to this story
Most Popular
A 4-month-old boy died in a fire that destroyed a house in Hebron on Tuesday morning.
Calamity Jane's Firearms and Fine Shoes store is the last frontier when it comes to wearing masks. Not only can people browse maskless, but owner Jane Havens does not allow anyone to wear a mask in the store.
At least 10 people have caught coronavirus from a party in which possibly 50 underage people slept over and drank alcohol at a house in Gansevoort.
First responders were cleaning up the scene of a two-car crash in front of O'Reilly Auto Parts in Queensbury on Thursday afternoon.
Warren County on Thursday announced a record number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations and the most active cases since the pandemic began in March.
A Warren County resident has died after spending several days in the hospital battling the coronavirus, Warren County Health Services announced Friday, marking the county's second death in less than a week.
A nursing home resident died of coronavirus this week in Warren County, the first COVID-related death in months in the county.
A Wilton-based contractor has admitted to defrauding homebuyers and business owners out of more than $1 million.
The fire that killed a 4-month-old boy on Tuesday originated from a pellet stove in the basement, according to a family member.
Three South Glens Falls families were displaced after their house caught fire on Monday evening.