Fort Edward Village Board to hold special meeting to hire part-time officer
Fort Edward Village Board to hold special meeting to hire part-time officer

FORT EDWARD — The Village Board will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the hiring of a part-time police officer.

The meeting will be conducted on the Zoom videoconferencing platform.

Information about accessing the meeting is available on the village's website. 

