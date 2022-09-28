Fort Edward Village Board suggests dissolving Police Department

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Village Board is considering dissolving its police department and having the Washington County Sheriff's Office take over policing.

Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy gave a presentation to a room of about 50 during a special meeting of the Fort Edward Village Board at the village firehouse on a possible solution for the extremely understaffed police department.

Murphy spoke about the current coverage the Washington County Sheriff's Office provides and outlined the new service that would be provided if the village opted to dissolve the police department and rely on county and state police coverage.

"I can say since we have been helping out with calls for service, it has been pretty busy," Murphy said. "We are not at a place staffing wise where that was not a heavy lift for us."

The plan was drafted by the sheriff after meeting with the Village Board and their attorney to discuss several options that would work for the policing needs of the 1.91-square-mile village.

Despite the small area of land the village covers, Mayor Matthew Traver said the village is very densely populated.

The village department is currently operating with only three full-time officers, one of whom was just deployed to Kuwait for a year.

The contract could stand to save the village up to $200,000 a year in the fiscal budget.

Residents raised concerns about the zones and times that were explained in handout from the sheriff.

Some worried patrol cars would be too far out of the village to respond to calls in a timely fashion. Other residents worried about the officers currently employed on the police department such as full-time officer Joseph DeAngelo, whose mother was in attendance asking questions of the mayor and the sheriff.

Since January, the Fort Edward Police Department has been operating under the guidance of acting chief Phil Lindsey, a retired Glens Falls police officer.

The change came after the former chief of police, Justin Derway, retired in July after pleading guilty to charges related to providing false information.

In January, both Derway and police Sgt. Dean Watkins were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation after charges filed against the officers claimed they falsified police training records.

A member of the crowd suggested Watkins was the reason the police department could not keep their new recruits prior to his removal.

"We had hoped three or four local, young guys would join the department and stick with it, but they've all gone, for either advancement possibilities or a pay raise," Traver said.

Both Murphy and Traver said there is "no timeline" for the contract to be completed and it would have to go before the Washington County Board of Supervisors before approval was final. However, the officials expressed the need to hear the opinion from the public before going forward.

"We think it is the best course of action to dissolve the department, but if the public is crying out 'don't dissolve the PD,' we won't," Traver said at the meeting.