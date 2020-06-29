Fort Edward Town Pool to open to residents starting July 6

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Town Pool will open up next July 6 under strict restrictions and guidelines.

Only Fort Edward town residents will be allowed and residents are required to register at the Town Office starting July 6 to receive an admissions pass for one of two sessions. Individuals will need to provide a proof of residence upon arrival to the pool.

The two sessions will be from noon to 3 p.m. followed by a half hour break to allow for cleaning and sanitizing of the facility. The second session will start at 3:30 and last until close at 6 p.m.

According to the town's recreation department, a maximum capacity of 75 people will be allowed in the pool area for each session.

Other restrictions and guidelines provided by the state Department of Health and the American Red Cross include:

Attendees are allowed to show up in groups with no more than 10 people, but only coming from the same household

There will be no benches or picnic tables set up; you must bring your own chairs if you wish

Children younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult throughout the day

Your temperature will be taken and you will sign in for contact tracing purposes

If you have been sick or in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case in the past 14 days, please stay home

Individuals will need to wear a mask when coming to the pool and on premise when social distancing is not feasible

Masks will not be worn in the water

Individuals/groups must maintain a distance of at least six feet on premise and in the water unless they are members of the same household

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0