Fort Edward Town Board to meet Monday on Zoom
Fort Edward Town Board to meet Monday on Zoom

FORT EDWARD — The Town Board will meet on Monday at 5 p.m. using the Zoom meeting platform.

There will be a link for the public on the town’s website at www.fortedward.net.

Municipalities throughout the area have been shifting to online meetings to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

