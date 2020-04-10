Fort Edward Town Board to meet Monday on Zoom

FORT EDWARD — The Town Board will meet on Monday at 5 p.m. using the Zoom meeting platform.
There will be a link for the public on the town’s website at www.fortedward.net.
Municipalities throughout the area have been shifting to online meetings to guard against the spread of COVID-19.
