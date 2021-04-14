Fort Edward Town Board sets application fees for commercial solar projects

FORT EDWARD — The Town Board set an application fee of 50 cents per kilowatt for commercial solar projects, with a minimum fee of $500, at its regular monthly meeting Monday night. No one spoke at a public hearing at the beginning of the meeting.

CS Energy has proposed building two 20-megawatt commercial solar electricity projects in Fort Edward to help the state meet its goal of producing 70 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. The company is researching potential sites near transmission lines south of the village of Fort Edward.

Town Councilman Terry Middleton said the fee schedule is in line with other communities in the area. The schedule took effect immediately. Under the new schedule, the town application fee for each of CS Energy’s projects would be $10,000.

Middleton and Town Supervisor Lester Losaw said they met with Matt Tripoli, CS Energy’s director of public development, last week about holding a public information meeting about the projects in mid to late May. Tripoli agreed to the request. The time, date and location will be posted on the town’s website when available.

In other matters Monday:

The board discussed how the town could spend pandemic relief funds from the state. Highway Superintendent Brian Brockway said he has suggestions for infrastructure improvements, including purchasing a water truck and equipment for the water department. Losaw appointed Middleton and Town Councilwoman Jeannie Mullen to gather more ideas.

The board approved a public health emergency plan to guide the town in case of another pandemic. The plan lists the town’s essential functions, who is responsible for them, and how the town can ensure that those functions will continue with minimal risk to essential town employees.

The board hired Shannon Celeste as animal control officer at a salary of $13,000 per year. Celeste founded Double L Stable Equine Rescue and Sanctuary in Argyle in 2000 and is its manager. She was an animal welfare officer with the Pennsylvania Society for the Protection of Animals for four years and is a graduate of the professional animal control and law enforcement program at the University of Missouri. She is also animal control officer for the village of Greenwich.

Some people in the town who are on the village’s water system weren’t notified of a water line break earlier this month, Losaw and Middleton said. The break led to a two-day boil water notice from the state Health Department. Losaw said he’d discuss emergency communications with village of Fort Edward Mayor Matt Traver.

The board accepted a quote of $50 a month for pest control at town properties from ADK Inspections LLC in Argyle.

