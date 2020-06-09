Fort Edward Town Board passes on call to make statement on George Floyd

FORT EDWARD — Monday night, a member of the community urged the Town Board to make a statement on the unrest in the country, but the board refused.
Katie DeGroot, who often attends board meetings, said the board should comment on the murder of George Floyd, who died in police custody. His death has sparked a number of “Black Lives Matter” rallies and anti-police sentiment. Some protests have devolved into violence and looting.
DeGroot said she was looking for a positive statement to affirm the individual human right to live.
DeGroot noted the story of Solomon Northup, an abolitionist and free black man who was enslaved for 12 years and wrote the memoir, “Twelve Years a Slave.”
Northup lived in Fort Edward from 1828 until 1832. He was drugged and sold into slavery in Louisiana in 1840.
“As a town, I hate to put ourselves out there,” said Supervisor Lester Losaw. “Whatever you say, people are going to say something negative about it.”
Losaw said that innocent Facebook comments are often chastised.
“Everybody’s perspective is different on everything, and it’s based on where we live, how we grew up, how we’re raised, work experience, college, whatever,” Losaw said. “The sum of all of our experiences help form our perspective on life, and that’s constantly evolving.”
He said the country needs more grace and tolerance for people’s differences.
DeGroot said she attended the rallies in Saratoga Springs and Glens Falls.
“I personally don't think the slogan ‘Black Lives Matter’ is something that sounds right up here, but I also think that we all know about right and wrong behavior and that it’s OK and important for us to actually say something to support the right behavior in this country,” she said.
DeGroot said small towns need to acknowledge improper behavior.
“I think that it’s OK to say it’s not OK to do what happened,” she said. “I don’t think any of us would be hurt as a town or a Town Board or a human being to step up and say something like that.”
Despite his hesitance, Losaw agreed that, “What was done that night was wrong.”
DeGroot offered the rest of the Town Board the opportunity to speak out. When no one else spoke, she said she would remember their silence.
“When it comes to re-election, then that’s something that I’ll remember,” DeGroot said.
The comment prompted a response from Councilwoman Jennifer Holden, who said her father was chief of police and in law enforcement for 40 years. Holden suggested DeGroot reach out to the local police department.
“I don’t think anybody has an answer here,” Holden said.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.