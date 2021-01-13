Fort Edward Town Board makes appointments, honors late archaeologist, discusses Capitol invasion

FORT EDWARD — The Town Board held its 2021 organizational meeting Monday preceding its regularly scheduled monthly meeting.
The board approved salaries, appointments, contracts, committee and liaison assignments, policies, office hours for town officials and official holidays.
Valerie Ingersoll was appointed to a seven-year term on the town Planning Board.
James Marshall was appointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals and Terry Middleton was the Right to Farm appointee, both for five-year terms.
In other business:
- The board set a public hearing for 10:25 a.m. Jan. 25 via Zoom for permanent on-street parking regulations proposed at the December meeting. Parking on town roads would be banned from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m. during snowstorms to allow roads to be cleared. The board will then hold a permissive referendum before approving the regulation.
- The public hearing will be just before an audit meeting for the town clerk and town justice, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. the same day.
- The board cleared Highway Superintendent Brian Brockway to get quotes for a new plow truck and water truck. Prices are not to exceed $240,000 for the plow truck and $40,000 for the water truck. Both are available under state purchasing contracts. Brockway is to submit the quotes for discussion at the Jan. 25 meeting.
- The board approved a proclamation honoring the late David Starbuck, who led archaeological excavations for many years at French and Indian War and Revolutionary War sites in town, especially Rogers Island and the Old Fort House grounds. Starbuck left “a vast and incredible legacy to our town,” the proclamation states.
- The board approved an agreement with the town of Kingsbury to share an animal control officer, at no cost to the town beyond the officer’s mileage. The agreement is for six months but can be extended or changed at any time. Councilwoman Jeanie Mullen pointed out some errors and discrepancies in the agreement that will have to be corrected. The agreement must be approved by the Kingsbury Town Board and Fort Edward’s town counsel.
- Resident Katie de Groot asked for an update on the former dewatering plant site. Town Supervisor Lester Losaw said the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency has a grant to review the facilities and develop a marketing plan. De Groot asked that the public be given the opportunity to propose possible uses of the site because taxpayers are paying for the marketing effort.
- The board briefly discussed the armed invasion of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. “The whole thing was disgusting,” Losaw said. “It throws a black eye on all of us.” Mullen asked him whether he would support impeachment of President Donald Trump. “I could go for that,” Losaw said. “I’ve supported him on some things but this has gone too far.” There was some concern expressed about security at the town office. Deputy Town Clerk Elizabeth O’Leary pointed out that the building is locked and closed to the public. “We have to be alert outside,” she said.