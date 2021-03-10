Fort Edward Town Board hears update on planned solar projects

FORT EDWARD — A solar electric facility developer is talking to property owners in town for two commercial photovoltaic projects, company representatives told the Town Board on Monday at its regular monthly meeting.
Developer CS Energy has contracts to build two 20-megawatt solar electric facilities in town as part of the state’s goal to derive 70 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, said Greg Samilo, CS’s project developer manager.
The company is looking at potential sites east of Route 4 and south of Carey and Patterson roads, respectively.
Matt Tripoli, CS’s director of public development, said the area was chosen because it’s along a major transmission line that runs north-south through the town and avoids prime habitat for grassland birds.
The company started doing research for Dolan Solar, off Carey Road, in 2019. The second project, Somers Solar, south of Patterson Road, is a few months behind, he said.
Town Councilman Terry Middleton asked if CS has considered the old town landfill off Patterson Road. Tripoli said it hadn’t, but CS has installed solar facilities on many landfills and will be happy to look at it.
National Grid takes almost three years to complete studies of how a solar project could connect to its system, Tripoli said.
Once sites are secured, CS does environmental field studies, obtains permits and begins construction. It will operate the facilities and return the sites to their original condition at the end of their lifespan, expected to be about 30 years.
CS would like to submit plans for the Dolan project to the town Planning Board this summer, Tripoli said. If all goes well, construction could begin late this year or early next year, he said.
Fort Edward opted out of the state-allowed property tax break for renewable energy projects several years ago, Tripoli said. The town would have to revisit that decision so that the developer and the town can work out a payment in lieu of taxes arrangement.
“That’s an important part of the project,” Tripoli said.
CS is constructing two projects in the town of Easton. One is along Route 40 in the southern end of the town and visible from the highway. Tripoli encouraged Fort Edward residents to take a look at it. Easton also had opted out of the renewable energy property tax break but returned to the program after discussions with CS, Tripoli said.
Town residents generally have questions about big solar projects, Tripoli said.
Town Supervisor Lester Losaw suggested holding an open meeting so that people can learn more.
A meeting in Easton about how solar facilities affect agriculture helped people there accept the idea, Tripoli said.
In other business:
- The board will hold a public hearing on proposed changes to the Planning Board’s fee schedule for solar energy projects at 7:05 p.m. April 12, at its next monthly meeting. The meeting will be held online.
- The board approved a contract with ADKtechs of Argyle for a new computer server, at a cost not to exceed $9,000, and monthly services at $500 per month. Losaw said the monthly service fee is a little higher than the town’s current contract but the price of the server was lower than other bidders. “It will pay for itself down the road,” he said.
- The board cleared town Highway Superintendent Brian Brockway to buy a new truck for the Water Department. The town will pay low-bidder Robert Green Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & Ram of Monticello $36,523 for a 1-ton Dodge Ram.
- The heating system in the town garage continues to malfunction, Brockway said. He said he’d “come to an agreement” with CT Male, which designed the system, and CNL Mechanical, which installed it, but they have to decide how to pay for the work. Losaw said he’d talk with the town attorney.
- The board agreed to buy 20 new utility pole holiday decorations for $200 each to replace decorations that were destroyed by the town highway barn fire.