Fort Edward Town Board hears update on planned solar projects

Once sites are secured, CS does environmental field studies, obtains permits and begins construction. It will operate the facilities and return the sites to their original condition at the end of their lifespan, expected to be about 30 years.

CS would like to submit plans for the Dolan project to the town Planning Board this summer, Tripoli said. If all goes well, construction could begin late this year or early next year, he said.

Fort Edward opted out of the state-allowed property tax break for renewable energy projects several years ago, Tripoli said. The town would have to revisit that decision so that the developer and the town can work out a payment in lieu of taxes arrangement.

“That’s an important part of the project,” Tripoli said.

CS is constructing two projects in the town of Easton. One is along Route 40 in the southern end of the town and visible from the highway. Tripoli encouraged Fort Edward residents to take a look at it. Easton also had opted out of the renewable energy property tax break but returned to the program after discussions with CS, Tripoli said.

Town residents generally have questions about big solar projects, Tripoli said.