Fort Edward Town Board bans on-street parking during snowstorms

FORT EDWARD — Effective immediately, parking on town roads is banned between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. during snowstorms.
The Town Board imposed the ban Monday during its regular monthly meeting after town Highway Superintendent Brian Brockway said that the growing number of cars and trucks parked in the street interferes with snow removal.
Clear roads will allow his crews to plow at least once before people have to leave for work in the morning, he said. The official ban also enables the county Sheriff’s Office to ticket and tow violators.
In other business:
- The board approved a proclamation of appreciation to Lance Hillman, president and CEO of Fort Edward Express Co. Inc. The town garage was destroyed by fire in May. Hillman made his heated garage available for the town’s DPW equipment until a new garage could be constructed.
- Town Supervisor Lester Losaw asked Town Clerk Aimee Mahoney and Town Board member Terry Middleton to research replacing the town holiday decorations lost in the fire. The town received some insurance money for the lamp pole banners and stars.
- Middleton praised Mahoney for catching a duplicate bill for $13,000 from engineering consultant CT Male. No one else had noticed it, he said.
- The board voted to convey 0.06 acres of town land along the access road to the former General Electric Co. dewatering plant to the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency. The transfer will allow the IDA to consolidate the parcels along the road to make the property more marketable. Anyone objecting to the transfer has 30 days to contact the town.
- Brockway said he is in quarantine until Thursday because he was exposed to someone with COVID-19 at a highway superintendents meeting. He can do some work but can’t be around other DPW employees.
