Fort Edward town assessor abruptly quits over Irving Tissue assessment flap

Irving Tissue had been assessed at $22 million, according to the PILOT agreement. Some board members thought she should have just stayed with that figure.

Because the town is at a 73% equalization rate, Fort Edward school officials had estimated that the assessed value would be $16 million and had factored that number into their budget.

Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward told his board at a meeting on May 4 that he found out from the assessor that the number was going to be $11 million. The district was projecting the tax rate would decrease by about 72 cents, from $29.27 to $28.55 per $1,000 of assessed value. But the drop in the assessed value of Irving Tissue will mean the tax rate will rise about 62 cents to $29.90 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Fort Edward Town Supervisor Lester Losaw came under fire as well at Friday’s meeting. Councilman Terry Middleton said Losaw knew that Hayner was hiring GAR to assess the Irving Tissue property, but did not share it with the rest of the board.

Middleton said he was really upset that the board had no part in the decision.

“I had no idea until I started getting phone calls from taxpayers in the town and village. They knew about it before we did,” he said, according to the meeting minutes.