FORT EDWARD — The town and village passed resolutions Monday night in support of tax breaks for a plastic pipe company that plans to open a manufacturing plant at the former General Electric Co. dewatering site.
Both boards expressed excitement at bringing development to the near-vacant industrial park, but the Village Board was a bit more conservative in its resolution, considering it did not possess the full draft agreements.
The overall picture, however, is this:
WL Plastics is seeking an $871,500 sales tax exemption from the Warren-Washington County Industrial Development Agency and property tax breaks on improvements it makes to the industrial site.
According to the summary of the proposed payment in lieu of taxes agreement, the company will pay taxes on the current assessed values of the two parcels for the first five years. The current assessed value of the parcel in the village is $1.55 million, and the assessed value of the parcel in the town is $3.5 million.
For the next five years, WL Plastics will pay the taxes on the baseline assessments, plus 50% of the increased assessed valuation from the improvements it makes. By year 11, WL Plastics will be paying taxes on the full assessment, which will include its improvements.
A public hearing will be held on those proposals at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Fort Edward Town Hall. At 4 p.m., the IDA will meet in the Supervisors Chambers of the Washington County Office Building and vote on the tax breaks.
The Town Board met prior to the Village Board on Monday night.
The Town Board passed a resolution to award the payment in lieu of taxes agreement to WL Plastics, along with a sales tax exemption.
"We've got to get something in there and get people jobs and get some taxes in," said Richard Mercier, a Town Board member, in a phone interview on Tuesday. "We need revenue. We don't have any."
The Village Board passed a similar resolution at its regular monthly meeting. Village Attorney Matthew Fuller, however, changed it a bit.
"The only difference I added to the draft resolution that it looked like the Town Board just adopted, the way that was worded, it approved a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreement that it hadn't seen yet," Fuller said. "I'm trying to make it say the board approves the concept of the PILOT that has been proposed, and then granted the mayor to finally sign off on the agreement, so you don't have to come back and have a special meeting."
Mayor Matthew Traver and board members agreed to the change and said they had not seen a full draft of the agreement. Fuller believed town officials had not seen one, either.
John Boucher Jr., a Village Board member, expressed concern that history could repeat itself at the former dewatering site.
Over the years, that property has fallen from an approximately $76 million assessed value to the current assessment of about $5 million.
WCC, a limited liability corporation and former owner of the property, sued the town for a reduced assessment, which it successfully got this year.
"What happens when they get all built at year five even, or six, when they start paying 50% and they decide to go WCC on us?" Boucher asked about WL Plastics. "What does the PILOT guarantee to get to a place where they're not going to be challenging (the assessment)?"
Traver and Fuller said everyone has the right to challenge their assessment.
But, Traver said, he thought it should be in the agreement that WL Plastics cannot challenge the approximately $5 million base assessment. Fuller said he believed the IDA usually has a provision in its agreements stating that, but he would be at Wednesday's meeting to make sure.
"We've been bitten once hard," Boucher said.
Fuller said the town assessor "will have to remain vigilant."
Deputy Mayor Peter Williams said the situation with WCC was an outlier, and that there are other good corporate neighbors in Fort Edward, like Irving Tissue.
"I think we have to have some faith," he said.
The Village Board unanimously passed a resolution in support of the proposed payment in lieu of taxes agreement that authorizes the mayor to approve its final form.
It wasn't just the future of the former dewatering site on the village's agenda, but also its past.
The Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp., which now owns the property, has yet to pay its 2018 taxes. Multiple other property owners in the village are delinquent on taxes, and the deficit adds up to almost $234,000.
Fort Edward has successfully bonded for the $350,000 and paid off its debt to Washington County.
That means $234,000 will come out of Washington County's purse next spring to make the village whole.
But the village still owes about $340,000 to Washington County for back taxes on the dewatering parcel. When WCC sued the town for a reduced assessment, it defaulted on its taxes for a few years. Washington County made the village whole on those delinquent taxes, but WCC successfully got its assessment reduced.
Therefore, the make-whole payments Washington County made to Fort Edward were too high, and the village, town and other districts in Fort Edward have owed money back.
The Town Board recently bonded for the approximately $350,000 it owed. The Village Board is on a different fiscal year, however, and has until April 1 to pay Washington County back.
The village has discussed taking out a bond anticipation note and using some of the village's savings to pay off Washington County. There was discussion about waiting to approach a bank until closer to April to save on interest.
Traver, however, said he'd rather not wait that long, and other board members agreed.
"After everything that transpired in the last couple of months concerning the county, let's pay them up front," Williams said, adding that not doing it now could "open us up to all kind of innuendo."
The board passed a resolution to get a 5-year bond anticipation note from Glens Falls National Bank for $200,000 at a 2.07% interest rate. The remaining funds owed to Washington County will be taken from the village's savings account, or fund balance.
Traver said he expects the county will be paid back by the end of this year.
