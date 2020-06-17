Fort Edward to hold revote after voters reject budget proposal

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Board of Education on Wednesday agreed that it would hold another budget vote next month — after voters rejected a proposal that sought a nearly 20% tax levy increase.
About 53% of voters approved the budget — with 431 in favor and 386 opposed. However, a supermajority of 60% was required because the district was seeking to go over the tax cap.
The district could propose a revised budget or put the same budget out for a second vote. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not set the date, but it will not be any earlier than July 9. Or, the board could vote to adopt a contingency budget with no increase in the tax levy. If the budget, fails a second time, the district would be required to adopt a contingency budget.
The board was in agreement to try another vote.
“I’m certain that the board and the school and the community will work to overcome that 3 a.m. setback to provide what the students of Fort Edward need, and a balance with what the taxpayers can support,” said Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward, referring to how late ballots were being counted at the district.
Exactly what the revised budget will be remains to be seen. The Finance Committee will meet virtually on June 24 at 5:30 p.m.
Board President Tom Roche said the board has some work to do.
“We don’t feel defeated. We actually feel energized to go forward,” he said.
Roche appreciated the support through social media and people advocating for the budget, but it was not enough.
“I was truly a little bit shocked when I saw the amount of no’s after the hard work people did,” he said.
Roche said perhaps the district was not persuasive enough in conveying its message of how devastating a contingency budget would be.
“What we asked for was a necessity. It wasn’t gratuitous. We’ve worked for years to keep it low and now it’s come to the point where we didn’t have anything left in the piggy bank,” he said.
Ward pointed out that the budget that was being proposed already included major cuts including the elimination of 11 positions and the reductions in hours of 10 others. The Board of Education on Wednesday voted formally to approve those reductions.
The cuts include elimination of a kindergarten and fifth-grade teacher and teachers in English, math, social studies, as well as a teacher’s assistant, teacher’s aide, cook and bus driver/cleaner.
In addition, the elementary and junior-senior high school principals are being reduced from a 12-month position to a 10-month position.
In addition, there is a reduction in hours of various other positions including cutting to half time a special education teacher, prekindergarten and music teacher, health teacher and teaching assistant and reducing hours for a school counselor, psychologist, physical education, according to the board agenda.
If the district decides to adopt a contingency budget that means the tax levy would be the same as this year — $3.008 million. That would be cutting nearly $600,000 out of the budget.
The district already had to make major reductions to try to close a $1.36 million gap in its budget. The teachers union made concessions including taking a $500 pay cut and switching to a less expensive health insurance plan to save over $250,000.
Ward said the district has been working on negotiations with its support staff in the hopes of saving some money. The board went into executive session to discuss the issue.
“It’s not hundreds of thousands of dollars, but it is significant,” he said.
Ward said previously that if the district went to a contingency budget, more severe cuts would be needed including more than 13 teacher positions, seven support staff positions, a portion of an administrative position, all sports and extracurricular activities and any non-mandated transportation services.
During the public comment session, resident Mike Trzaskos encouraged the board to trim the size of the tax levy increase and try again.
“While there will still be a significant increase to the tax levy, a still unfortunate but necessary leaner budget will have a chance to avoid the travesty a contingency budget will bring to our district,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
