Fort Edward to hold revote after voters reject budget proposal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Board of Education on Wednesday agreed that it would hold another budget vote next month — after voters rejected a proposal that sought a nearly 20% tax levy increase.

About 53% of voters approved the budget — with 431 in favor and 386 opposed. However, a supermajority of 60% was required because the district was seeking to go over the tax cap.

The district could propose a revised budget or put the same budget out for a second vote. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not set the date, but it will not be any earlier than July 9. Or, the board could vote to adopt a contingency budget with no increase in the tax levy. If the budget, fails a second time, the district would be required to adopt a contingency budget.

The board was in agreement to try another vote.

“I’m certain that the board and the school and the community will work to overcome that 3 a.m. setback to provide what the students of Fort Edward need, and a balance with what the taxpayers can support,” said Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward, referring to how late ballots were being counted at the district.

Exactly what the revised budget will be remains to be seen. The Finance Committee will meet virtually on June 24 at 5:30 p.m.