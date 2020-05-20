Fort Edward teachers union makes concessions to save jobs

FORT EDWARD — Fort Edward teachers have agreed to switch to a less expensive health insurance plan and take a pay cut in order to preserve positions, as the district tries to close a $1.36 million budget gap.
However, district is still asking voters to approve a nearly 20% tax levy increase and even if they do, there would still be some cuts to positions and programs.
The Fort Edward Board of Education on Tuesday adopted a $11.833 million budget, which is an increase of 0.62% in spending. The proposed tax levy would be $3.605 million, which would require a supermajority of 60% of voters to approve because it exceeds the district’s cap.
Ward said the teachers have agreed to switch to another insurance plan offered through the local BOCES consortium that will save about $230,000. The teachers will contribute 7% to the cost. The employees currently pay between 15% and 16.5%, depending on when they were hired, for coverage under a much more expensive plan.
In addition, each member of the teacher association will reduce their pay by $500 from what is on the salary schedule. Ward said it is a net savings to the district of about $25,000. About half of the teachers are on the highest salary step.
Another change the union and the district agreed to is to allow teachers to submit notice of retirement by June 1 and receive their sick time payout. The previous deadline was Feb. 1. He believes a few people will take advantage of the new deadline and decide to retire.
Board President Tom Roche thanked the union for coming to the table.
“We talked in the beginning that this was going to be a team effort, and I want to thank them for assisting us in working to get the school back to some semblance of what we want it to be,” he said at the meeting, which was held virtually.
Fort Edward Teachers Association President Marianne Stark said the teachers care deeply about preserving the school for generations to come.
“We've given concessions of over $300,000 to make sure our students can continue to receive a quality education, here, in Fort Edward,” she said in an email. “We want to work with the district to keep the school in this community. We realize the financial stress the community and school district are currently under and hope this will help to alleviate some of that stress.”
These concessions reduced the budget gap to about $1 million. Ward reiterated that there would still be cuts to programs but these givebacks will lessen their number.
“Although everyone working collaboratively has put a large dent in the number of reductions that would be required, it has not filled the gap completely,” he said.
Ward he is still prioritizing the cuts based upon enrollment and program areas.
“We’ve notified several individuals of the possibility (of layoff), but right now, we don’t have specifics to share,” he said.
There also could still be cuts to various sports and extracurricular activities, according to Ward.
“We are hoping to be able to reinstate some of those for our students at this time, because we realize it’s a very valuable part of the educational experience,” he said.
If the budget fails, then more severe cuts would be needed. He said previously that could include more than 13 teacher positions, seven support staff positions, a portion of an administrative position, all sports and extracurricular activities and any non-mandated transportation services.
There is a ballot proposition. Voters are being asked to approve leasing one 27-passenger bus and one 21-passenger bus with wheelchair lift a cost not to exceed $20,000 per year and one passenger van at a total cost not to exceed $30,000.
In addition, voters will elect two people to seats on the Board of Education. Incumbent Michael Glass and Christina Durkee, Daniel Shiels and Elaine Trackey-Saltsman are running for a five-year seat and a one-year seat created by a resignation. The top vote-getter will get the full term and the second-place finisher will get the partial term.
The board will hold a budget hearing on June 1 at 6 p.m. virtually through Google Meet.
A virtual Meet the Candidates Night will be held on June 2 at 6 p.m. People are asked to submit thoughts or questions to Tobie Bessette at tbessette@fortedward.org. The board will review the questions and select six to eight to present to the candidates ahead of the forum.
