Fort Edward teachers union makes concessions to save jobs

Ward said the teachers have agreed to switch to another insurance plan offered through the local BOCES consortium that will save about $230,000. The teachers will contribute 7% to the cost. The employees currently pay between 15% and 16.5%, depending on when they were hired, for coverage under a much more expensive plan.

In addition, each member of the teacher association will reduce their pay by $500 from what is on the salary schedule. Ward said it is a net savings to the district of about $25,000. About half of the teachers are on the highest salary step.

Another change the union and the district agreed to is to allow teachers to submit notice of retirement by June 1 and receive their sick time payout. The previous deadline was Feb. 1. He believes a few people will take advantage of the new deadline and decide to retire.

Board President Tom Roche thanked the union for coming to the table.

“We talked in the beginning that this was going to be a team effort, and I want to thank them for assisting us in working to get the school back to some semblance of what we want it to be,” he said at the meeting, which was held virtually.

Fort Edward Teachers Association President Marianne Stark said the teachers care deeply about preserving the school for generations to come.