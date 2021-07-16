Fort Edward supervisor resigns amid Irving Tissue controversy

FORT EDWARD — Town Supervisor Lester Losaw resigned this week amid growing pressure to step down over his role in the revaluation of Irving Tissue earlier this year.
Losaw notified Town Board members of his resignation in a one-sentence email Sunday.
The email, which was also sent to Town Clerk Aimee Mahoney, did not specify a reason for his sudden departure, but indicated the decision was based on health reasons.
“After many sleepless nights and talking to my family and medical staff, I have decided that it is best for me to resign from my position as Fort Edward town supervisor effective immediately,” the letter reads.
Losaw, who also serves as the treasurer for the village of Cambridge, did not return an email seeking comment. It’s unclear if he has stepped down from his treasurer position.
Cambridge Mayor Carman Bogle did not return a phone message seeking comment.
On Monday, the Town Board appointed Timothy Fisher supervisor.
Fisher, who served as deputy supervisor, will hold the position for the remainder of Losaw’s term through the end of the year.
Fisher did not return an email seeking comment Friday.
Mahoney said the Town Board is expected to fill Fisher’s position sometime in the coming months.
Meanwhile, Losaw will remain on the ballot for November’s election since the petitioning period has ended. Anyone interested in running for the seat will have to mount a write-in campaign, Mahoney said.
“If he (Losaw) wins, he’ll have to resign again,” she said.
Losaw has faced intense scrutiny from town officials and residents over the last two months after authorizing former town Assessor Vicki Hayner to hire an outside assessment firm to lower the assessed value of Irving Tissue without Town Board approval.
Hayner, who resigned in May amid the controversy, had lowered the company’s assessment to $16 million despite a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement that valued the property at $22 million. The PILOT was expiring and the property was set to come back on the tax rolls.
The lowered value was based on the town’s 73% equalization rate.
Hayner later sought a second opinion from the assessment company GAR and lowered the figure again to $11 million, a 50% decrease from the original value. The company was hired for $1,500.
Board members blasted the move, calling the decision one of the worst made in the town’s history and called on Losaw to resign over his role.
Mahoney said his resignation was not surprising since the decision impacted local and school taxes.
Irving Tissue later agreed to pay taxes on an assessed value of $18.85 million.
“It’s kind of a big error on his part,” she said. “It’s hard to come back from, I guess.”
During a board meeting last month, Mahoney said Losaw no longer seemed focused on his position and she asked him why he had not resigned, calling his lack of interest in the position a "pretty scary situation," according to meeting minutes.
"Lester, you have been asked to resign by many, many people and I don’t think your heart is in this, as a taxpayer and as town clerk. Do you have any reason why you are not resigning?" she said during the June 22 meeting.
"Let's get through this meeting," Losaw responded.
Asked about the outstanding bill to GAR, Mahoney said the town will not be paying the fee since board members did not approve the spending.
She added it's unclear who will pay the fee.