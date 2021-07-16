Fort Edward supervisor resigns amid Irving Tissue controversy

Meanwhile, Losaw will remain on the ballot for November’s election since the petitioning period has ended. Anyone interested in running for the seat will have to mount a write-in campaign, Mahoney said.

“If he (Losaw) wins, he’ll have to resign again,” she said.

Losaw has faced intense scrutiny from town officials and residents over the last two months after authorizing former town Assessor Vicki Hayner to hire an outside assessment firm to lower the assessed value of Irving Tissue without Town Board approval.

Hayner, who resigned in May amid the controversy, had lowered the company’s assessment to $16 million despite a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement that valued the property at $22 million. The PILOT was expiring and the property was set to come back on the tax rolls.

The lowered value was based on the town’s 73% equalization rate.

Hayner later sought a second opinion from the assessment company GAR and lowered the figure again to $11 million, a 50% decrease from the original value. The company was hired for $1,500.