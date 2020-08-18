Fort Edward, South Glens Falls vote to hire consultant for full merger study

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward and South Glens Falls school boards on Monday voted to hire a consultant to conduct a full study of merging the two districts.

The boards have selected Castallo & Silky to do the study. The firm will gather information about the effects on staffing and finances of the South Glens Falls district annexing the Fort Edward district.

The study will explore options for building and classroom configurations and gather data on academic and extracurricular programs and savings from a merger.

Fort Edward Superintendent Dan Ward said the merger study is not a reaction to the district’s budget defeat last month. The district had already been moving along with the process.

The consultant is expected to present the completed study to both districts in the next 12 to 18 months. If both school boards decide to move forward, votes in the two communities would most likely take place in fall 2021 or winter 2022. The merger cannot occur until both communities approve it through public votes.