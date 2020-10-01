Fort Edward-South Glens Falls school merger study process outlined

The work will culminate in an 80- to 100-page report, which will be written in plain language on what the consultants found.

Pole stressed that the report will not offer any recommendation on whether or not to merge.

“We firmly believe that should be a decision left up to the community,” he said. “Our job is to write a comprehensive study that looks at most of the questions that people will have.”

This is a compressed time frame. The goal is to complete the report by April and send it to the state Education Department for its review.

The consultants will present to both school boards in April.

“Each board will make a decision about whether or not to have a public referendum on the question of this merger,” he said.

“If either board decides we don’t even want the community to look at this, the process is over,” he said.

The vote would have to pass in both communities and it is advisory only. If successful, a second binding vote would then take place. The earliest the new district could be formed under this process is July 1, 2022, according to Pole.