Fort Edward-South Glens Falls merger could reduce sections, expand course offerings

FORT EDWARD — Fort Edward students would have access to more courses if the district was to merge with South Glens Falls.

Alan Pole, of Castallo and Silky Educational Consultants, presented an overview of academic, extracurricular and athletic programs offered at the two districts on Monday during the second meeting of the advisory committee providing input into the merger study.

Pole said the overarching goal of the study is to enhance learning opportunities and to achieve efficiencies. Both of those objectives can be achieved, he said.

A combined district would reduce the total number of classes needed to accommodate all middle and high school students in both districts by about 50, which Pole said would create efficiencies and allow for expanded course offerings.

Pole said he based his projections on conservative estimates of class sizes and keeping the academic programs the same.

“We assume that students will have access to every single course that is offered in either school district,” he said.