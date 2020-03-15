Fort Edward seeks records storage at school annex building

FORT EDWARD — The village of Fort Edward is interested in using the school district’s annex building for storage of documents and historical materials.
Deputy Mayor Peter Williams said the problem is village and town records and documents and photographs from the Fort Edward Historical Association are stored in buildings that lie within the flood plain. The village and town office is at 118 Broadway and the historical association is at 29 Broadway.
Williams said the society had initially inquired about using the Fort Edward Art Center at 83 Broadway. The photograph collection in particular is so extensive that the historical association is filled up.
The village has been having off-and-on discussions with the school district about using its annex building.
“The school is not adverse to the idea. They’re willing to work with us,” he said.
Village attorney Matt Fuller said state grants are available for records storage.
Fort Edward Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said that the annex, which is located near the football field behind the building, was used many years ago as classroom space for elementary students. It was last used by the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES Horizons program for exceptional learners. BOCES vacated that space after it coordinated with the district to build an addition onto the main building, which houses the Board of Education room and the Newmeadow Preschool.
The Fort Edward Board of Education discussed the village's request briefly at its meeting on March 9.
Ward said school officials cleaned out that building two years ago and are using it for some storage.
“The second floor is almost completely empty,” he said.
Ward added that the village would want to own the building in order to qualify for grants.
“Would we be willing to part with the building for $1, if we still get to use part of that for our storage as well?” he asked.
The building has power, but there is no heat or bathroom facility. The building code would prohibit anyone from having an office there.
Some board members asked if the village could pay more than $1.
Board member Anita Tripp quipped that the asking price should be $1.3 million, which is the shortfall the district is facing in its 2020-21 budget.
Ward said the district would not be able to get that on the open market and pointed out that the village does not have a lot of money either.
If the district did transfer ownership, Ward said the Fort Edward Union Free School District would save some money because it is insuring the structure for its replacement value.
The public would have to vote on any transfer, he added.
Vice President Michael Glass suggested maybe letting the village use space and then having a discussion down the line about selling the building
Ward is going to relay the board’s thoughts to village officials.
