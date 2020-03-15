Fort Edward seeks records storage at school annex building

The Fort Edward Board of Education discussed the village's request briefly at its meeting on March 9.

Ward said school officials cleaned out that building two years ago and are using it for some storage.

“The second floor is almost completely empty,” he said.

Ward added that the village would want to own the building in order to qualify for grants.

“Would we be willing to part with the building for $1, if we still get to use part of that for our storage as well?” he asked.

The building has power, but there is no heat or bathroom facility. The building code would prohibit anyone from having an office there.

Some board members asked if the village could pay more than $1.

Board member Anita Tripp quipped that the asking price should be $1.3 million, which is the shortfall the district is facing in its 2020-21 budget.

Ward said the district would not be able to get that on the open market and pointed out that the village does not have a lot of money either.