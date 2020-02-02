Fort Edward seeks HGTV makeover

FORT EDWARD — About 50 Fort Edward residents made a pitch Sunday as to why their they should be selected by HGTV for a “Home Town Takeover.”

Lined up in the shape of a heart in front of the Fort Edward Fire Department, the residents shouted “HGTV. Please pick us!” as an overhead drone filmed the video.

The event was organized by the "Promote Fort Edward" group to catch the attention of Erin and Ben Napier at the Home and Garden TV. The show is selecting towns throughout the country that need some tender loving care. Applications are due Friday. The criteria is the town must have fewer than 40,000 people with an old-fashioned Main Street and some historic architecture in need of renovation.

Tom Roche, one of the leaders of Promote Fort Edward, said he was excited by the turnout for the video shoot.

“The whole community has come together,” he said.

The crowd shot will be one component of the 90-second video, which is going to highlight Fort Edward’s history as the place where Robert Rogers developed his “Rules of Ranging” on what is now Rogers Island. Then, it will continue through the 19th and 20th century, showing pictures of the Hudson River and what Broadway looked like at the turn of the 20th century. Then, it will describe Fort Edward now.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}