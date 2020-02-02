Fort Edward seeks HGTV makeover

FORT EDWARD — About 50 Fort Edward residents made a pitch Sunday as to why their they should be selected by HGTV for a “Home Town Takeover.”
Lined up in the shape of a heart in front of the Fort Edward Fire Department, the residents shouted “HGTV. Please pick us!” as an overhead drone filmed the video.
Fort Edward residents gather Sunday to make a video asking the producers of the HGTV show "Home Town Takeover" to pick their community.@poststar pic.twitter.com/eAPeqbciOd— Michael Goot (@michaelgoot_ps) February 2, 2020
The event was organized by the "Promote Fort Edward" group to catch the attention of Erin and Ben Napier at the Home and Garden TV. The show is selecting towns throughout the country that need some tender loving care. Applications are due Friday. The criteria is the town must have fewer than 40,000 people with an old-fashioned Main Street and some historic architecture in need of renovation.
Tom Roche, one of the leaders of Promote Fort Edward, said he was excited by the turnout for the video shoot.
“The whole community has come together,” he said.
The crowd shot will be one component of the 90-second video, which is going to highlight Fort Edward’s history as the place where Robert Rogers developed his “Rules of Ranging” on what is now Rogers Island. Then, it will continue through the 19th and 20th century, showing pictures of the Hudson River and what Broadway looked like at the turn of the 20th century. Then, it will describe Fort Edward now.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’re trying to come back,” he said.
Roche said he believes the community is on the way up with some new businesses downtown including a barbershop, deli and trading post and a store selling canvas paintings, Adirondack-style furniture, signs and other items. Slickfin Brewing Co. opened last March.
Having the residents get into the shape of a heart was not only to symbolize they would love for HGTV to pick them, but it also fits in with the "Promote Fort Edward" group’s new tag line.
“We’re the heart of the Upper Hudson,” said Tammy Mullen, owner of Crafted.
Mullen said the group came up with the new branding because Fort Edward is in between Saratoga Springs and Lake George.
Village Mayor Matthew Traver was excited about the video shoot.
“I think it’s an incredible thing and a great way to bring the community together – win or lose,” he said.
Traver is also optimistic about the future. He hoped that HGTV would like the fact that the village has some architecturally significant buildings.
The citizens of Whitehall made a video last month to catch the attention of the show, which is scheduled to debut in 2021, according to the HGTV website.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.