Fort Edward schools go virtual
Fort Edward school district

No students are allowed on the Fort Edward campus Friday while workers do contact tracing and cleaning after a coronavirus case.

 Michael Goot

All Fort Edward schools are closed Friday after a person in the school district tested positive for coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

“When the Department of Health cleaning protocols and safety protocols have been completed, the district will notify you of the date for return to in-person and hybrid learning,” Superintendent Dan Ward wrote in a letter to the community.

