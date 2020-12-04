Fort Edward schools go virtual

All Fort Edward schools are closed Friday after a person in the school district tested positive for coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

“When the Department of Health cleaning protocols and safety protocols have been completed, the district will notify you of the date for return to in-person and hybrid learning,” Superintendent Dan Ward wrote in a letter to the community.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.