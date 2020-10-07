Fort Edward schools close early on Wednesday after COVID case

Fort Edward began dismissing all students at 11 a.m. Wednesday after learning that someone who had been in a school building recently had tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Wednesday, Warren County Health Services announced that coronavirus is now spreading within the households of at least two teachers or students who caught the virus last week.

Five Warren County residents tested positive Wednesday. Two of the cases are household-spread from school-related cases. A third case is also household-spread from a person who has coronavirus, and the fourth case is a person who lives in the same household of a person who was exposed to coronavirus at work.

Health Services does not yet know how the fifth person caught the virus.

Many cases in Warren County in the last month have been household-spread. In the 25 days since schools opened, there have been 56 new cases. And 25% of them, 14 cases, were from household transmission.

Currently, 29 people are ill in Warren County, but no one is hospitalized. Warren County continues to have a positive test rate above 1%, which suggests that the virus is not under control. The most recent data shows the county at a positive test rate of 1.5%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}